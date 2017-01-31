Twins reportedly asked for a huge haul from the Dodgers in Brian Dozier trade talks

I’ll preface this by saying that it’s not clear what stage of negotiation this giant request was made. But boy, is it a big request.

The Twins reportedly asked the Dodgers, at one point, for three of the best prospects in L.A.’s system in exchange for Brian Dozier, according to Jon Morosi.

If it was offered as Dozier by himself for those three players — each of whom ranked in the top 5 in the Dodgers’ system, according to Baseball America — then it appears like a fairly lopsided trade.

Alvarez is a pitcher in the lower minors whom some believe has a higher ceiling than De Leon. De Leon made it to the big leagues last year, and although he struggled once he got there, his minor league numbers and strikeout rate were top of the charts. Calhoun is a power-hitting second baseman in the minors.

Here’s my perception of the trade dialogue from the Dodgers’ perspective. There’s this steakhouse you like eating at, and a prime cut of meat that you think has a pretty good chance of tasting great costs you $100. Well, seems like a reasonable thing if you love eating expensive and good-tasting steaks. But what happens if a steakhouse across the street has a fairly similar cut — although not quite as good — that they’re offering for $30.

I don’t know, maybe I’m frugal, but I’m pretty sure I’d be tempted to take the better value cut.

The Twins did say all along it would take a lot to move Dozier. According to Morosi’s report, they weren’t bluffing on that.

