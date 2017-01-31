LISTEN NOW
twins

Twins reportedly asked for a huge haul from the Dodgers in Brian Dozier trade talks

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore January 31, 2017 12:29 pm
Aug 29, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier (2) reacts after striking out against Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller (not pictured) in the seventh inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

I’ll preface this by saying that it’s not clear what stage of negotiation this giant request was made. But boy, is it a big request.

The Twins reportedly asked the Dodgers, at one point, for three of the best prospects in L.A.’s system in exchange for Brian Dozier, according to Jon Morosi.

If it was offered as Dozier by himself for those three players — each of whom ranked in the top 5 in the Dodgers’ system, according to Baseball America — then it appears like a fairly lopsided trade.

Alvarez is a pitcher in the lower minors whom some believe has a higher ceiling than De Leon. De Leon made it to the big leagues last year, and although he struggled once he got there, his minor league numbers and strikeout rate were top of the charts. Calhoun is a power-hitting second baseman in the minors.

Here’s my perception of the trade dialogue from the Dodgers’ perspective. There’s this steakhouse you like eating at, and a prime cut of meat that you think has a pretty good chance of tasting great costs you $100. Well, seems like a reasonable thing if you love eating expensive and good-tasting steaks. But what happens if a steakhouse across the street has a fairly similar cut — although not quite as good — that they’re offering for $30.

I don’t know, maybe I’m frugal, but I’m pretty sure I’d be tempted to take the better value cut.

The Twins did say all along it would take a lot to move Dozier. According to Morosi’s report, they weren’t bluffing on that.

Topics:
brian dozier trade rumors Twins twins
  • Jordan Musser

    I don’t call them crazy I actually love it. Thad probably isn’t sold on Deleon like I am, a 25 year old rookie, is not an “ACE” and we need more top prospects for the best 2nd baseman in baseball. Yes the best. 40+ jacks at The Bull’s-eye is not the easiest thing to do and I bet Jim Thome is the only other Twin to accomplish that feat.

    So if you want a guy of this caliber who is still in his 20’s at a bargain rate for 2 years, then give me your best.

    Thad, I commend you because under previous management they would have sold-out for Deleon and we would be suffering for another 3-5 years before we recover from that mess.

  • concernedcitizen20099

    Problem is not the Twins…It is the Dodgers thinking that they can “lowball” teams..One unproven, albeit highly rated, prospect for all All Star 2B who hit something like 40 MLB home runs last year?! Highly rated prospects that fizzle and bust after trades are all over the league (Montero?! Joey Gallo has not broken through yet…so many too many to list here)..What if De Leon is a bust and/or blows out his arm and needs “Tommy John”…Then, you just gave the Dodgers an All star 2B for basically nothing, nada, zilch…For a top of the line two way, young player on a modest 2 year contract, the going rate is at least 2-3 very good prospects and players. The Nats gave 3 highly rated pitchers for Adam Eaton…Surely, the Tigers probably asked for 2 or 3 young players and/or prospects for Ian Kinsler also….Logan Forsythe is not anywhere near the player like Brian Dozier or Ian Kinsler ….the Dodgers will find that out as the 2017 season progresses..You get what you pay for…




