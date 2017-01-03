Wetmore: If the Twins are posturing over Brian Dozier, they’ve done a great job

We’re open to trading Brian Dozier, because nobody is off-limits.

But! It would take an awful lot to move him because he’s our favorite and he’s a high-character guy.

At every step of the offseason, the Twins new leadership duo has said the right things regarding their popular and powerful second baseman Brian Dozier.

Even Dozier himself went to the MLB Winter Meetings to tell the press that he wants to be a part of the Twins’ rebuilding process. That could very well be true. Changing teams and life circumstances can be an unnerving feeling, especially if you’re given little control over the matter. It also could be the perfect co-sign to the Twins saying the right thing at every turn since Derek Falvey and Thad Levine took over the front office.

There was the insinuation last week in the Star Tribune that the Twins are asking teams for their final offers. After all, Dozier is scheduled to be at an Awards Dinner later this month, and the team’s fan fest at the end of January, too.

I honestly could see this thing going either way, but I think it would be a mistake on the Twins’ part if they have a reasonable trade offer from at least one other team and they instead waltz to Fort Myers for spring training with Dozier still on the team.

This is nothing against Dozier; it’s a simple matter of leverage and service time and windows to win. Starting the year with Dozier – if it means passing up an enticing offer from another club – would be overplaying their hand.

So let’s assume for the sake of argument that their intent is to trade Dozier. Move a valuable asset coming off a career year with two affordable years of his current contract remaining. If that’s their intent, they’ve done a great job with the smoke screens.

What MLB organizations think and what fans (and media) think are not always perfectly aligned. But let’s use a fan poll as a proxy here, just for fun. In a poll posted online Tuesday morning at MLB Trade Rumors, readers were split on whether or not they think the Twins will trade Dozier. Like, perfectly split.

With more than 9,000 votes cast at the time this column was published, 50.78% of responders said they don’t think the Twins will trade Dozier, and 49.22% said the Twins will trade him.

That’s incredible to me. I think logic says they should make a move – but I think the public is also influenced by the perception that the hot stove season has cooled down. Plenty of moves and free-agent signing have already happened. What’s left to be done?

Well, plenty, actually.

For one, there are still a fistful of big-name free agents looking for a job. And trades aren’t restricted to the month of December.

For historical perspective, the Twins traded the great Rod Carew to the California Angels on Feb. 3, 1979. And Minnesota, in the first year under GM Bill Smith, traded Johan Santana to the Mets on Feb. 2, 2008.

In my view, this potential Brian Dozier trade is far different from either of those two situations, but it illustrates the point that stars can be traded with spring training approaching. (The early start this year and the World Baseball Classic muddy this picture a little but don’t distort it entirely.)

After months of speculation, at least one sub-section of the public – one that pays an awful lot of attention to offseason ‘rumblings’ and rumors – is split right down the middle on whether or not the Twins will trade Dozier.