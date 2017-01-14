Wetmore’s projected 25-man Twins roster for Opening Day 2017

It’s the dead of winter in the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota. Major League Baseball’s opening day is still a long ways away.

But fear not, winter warriors! Twins pitchers and catchers report to spring training in one month.

It’s become an annual tradition at 1500ESPN to make our own guesses at what the Twins roster might look like when they break camp and head north from Fort Myers. It’s a tall task, of course, guessing the future. But it provides a fun exercise and hopefully some of our thoughts here will springboard productive conversations.

Here’s my Opening Day 25-man roster projection for the Twins, complete with a little commentary where necessary.

Rotation (5)

RHP Ervin Santana

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Trevor May

RHP Kyle Gibson

LHP Hector Santiago

The first thing a lot of readers will notice about this rotation is that it’s led by Ervin Santana followed by four question marks. The second thing that many will recognize is that it somehow does not include top pitching prospect J.O. Berrios. This was a really tough call for me, and I think it’s totally possible – depending on how a few things break this year – that Berrios is the best thing going for Minnesota’s rotation by the end of the year.

It’s clearly a big prove-it year for Hughes and Gibson, for different reasons, but I think we tend to make too much of that on the outside. Truthfully, every year of a player’s career is a ‘prove-it’ year. Hughes is coming off multiple injuries, including a broken leg bone and surgery to relieve thoracic outlet syndrome (shoulder). His numbers were ugly, but I don’t think he was himself for any length of time last year. Gibson’s numbers were also ugly, and it’s hard to know how much blame to assign to a shoulder injury that put him on the shelf early in the year. The good news for Gibson: He had the second best ERA on the starting staff behind only Santana. That bad news for Gibson: That says way more about the starting staff than it does about Gibson, because that second-best ERA was still 5.07. I like his potential to be a mid- to back-end starter, but it’s clear he’ll need to bounce back and pitch better in his fourth full season in the Majors.

I think for the good of the pitching staff as a whole, Trevor May needs to be given a legitimate opportunity to earn a spot in the starting rotation in spring training. As a matter of fact, I might be tempted to just give him one barring something disastrous in Fort Myers.

Santiago just got a raise to $8 million through arbitration.

Tyler Duffey took a step back after a really impressive stretch run his rookie year in which he was one of only two consistently reliable starting pitchers for a Twins team knocking on the door of the postseason. He wasn’t that highly touted of a prospect but I’m not holding that against him here. I just thought he was on more solid footing this time last year and even then he didn’t make the rotation out of spring training. His fastball-curveball mix can be a really good one. We haven’t consistently seen a third pitch to keep hitters from taking or wasting his great curve ball and so I’m skeptical about him going into Year 3 in the big leagues. I still see a potential contributor, but I squeezed him out of a spot for this projection.

I also considered Adalberto Mejia and Stephen Gonsalves, and the Twins say they’re considering Rule 5 pick Justin Haley.

Bullpen (7)

Closer Glen Perkins

Setup Ryan Pressly

LHP Taylor Rogers

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP J.T. Chargois

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP Joe Blanton*

*Free agent

Let’s be clear: This is based on wild speculation. I’m not reporting that Blanton will sign with the Twins. I just see a bullpen that could use a hand and by my estimation Blanton is the best veteran reliever left unsigned. Or maybe 41-year-old Koji Uehara.

As for the rest of the bullpen, this is what I would call the Plan A scenario. If Perkins is back to throwing gas with the wipeout slider then he certainly has earned the right to have first crack at his closer’s job. But as the Twins found out very early on last year, sometimes Plan A doesn’t pan out, and with Perkins coming off a significant labrum surgery, they’ll have to have a contingency plan in place.

If Perkins is unable to return to the height of his powers, then maybe Kintzler is the fallback option. He acquitted himself well in the role last year, although I have my doubts about how that would work out over the long term for the Twins.

I don’t know if Ryan Pressly is ready to be a closer but he has the stuff for it. I don’t know if Chargois would be ready for that role but he too has the look of a future closer.

Speaking of having the look, I’m curious to see where Nick Burdi will be after injuries set him back last year. Other names that earned strong consideration for this projected bullpen were Justin Haley, Mason Melotakis, Ryan O’Rourke and Buddy Boshers.

Infield (6)

C Jason Castro

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

3B Miguel Sano

SS Jorge Polanco

DH Kennys Vargas

I’ve written a fair amount and will continue to write about the uncertainty and upside found in a left side comprising Sano and Polanco. That could be a big bucket of really bad defense, or it could turn itself around with another year of experience and offer a really high potential ceiling as two players with big bats for their respective position. Time will tell. If I was the Twins, I think I would go all of 2017 trying to answer the question: Can either one hold up for a full year and play well enough in the field to warrant holding down the job?

Castro is a nice if unspectacular addition for the Twins. I think he’ll help pitchers because he’s advertised as a great game planner and caller, and he can throw out runners at a better rate than Kurt Suzuki did.

The right side of the Twins infield is set … unless it’s not.

I think the team would be worse in 2017 if it traded Dozier. But that doesn’t necessarily mean it would be the wrong move.

Outfield (3)

LF Robbie Grossman

CF Byron Buxton

RF Max Kepler

You’ll be forgiven if you thought Grossman’s 2016 season was a flash in the pan. After failing to latch on with the Houston Astros, Grossman latched on with the Twins, stole a starting job and ran with it. He ran all the way to the best offensive season of his career. Or, I should say he walked to the best offensive season of his career. Grossman got hot early in his stint as the Twins left fielder after replacing Eddie Rosario, but finished the year batting .280. With his strong ability to draw walks, though, Grossman’s on-base percentage finished 106 points higher than his batting average, and only 12 outfielders with at least 350 plate appearances last year posted a higher mark than Grossman’s 127 Weighted Runs Created Plus. Whether or not you believe he’ll duplicate that mark, it seems to me like he earned the right to begin the year as a starting outfielder over Rosario.

I think Buxton and Kepler both have bright futures ahead of them. I would have told you the same thing at this time last year. I write it with more confidence this time around, though.

Bench (4)

IF Eduardo Escobar

OF Eddie Rosario

C Mitch Garver

UTIL Danny Santana

Important year for Escobar if he intends to prove he’s more than an extra player in the big leagues. If the Twins traded Brian Dozier, I’d be tempted to plug in Escobar at second base and leave Polanco at shortstop to see if he can play there.

Rosario took a step back last year and there are very real concerns about his game offensively. He had a dazzling rookie season and then couldn’t seem to replicate that success last year, when I felt all three aspects of his game – hitting, fielding and base running – got worse in his second season in the Majors. If he develops a better eye at the plate and gets back to the intelligent game he played as a rookie in the field and on the bases, the Rosario is a starting outfielder and potentially an impact player. If he doesn’t, then maybe he’s better suited to being a fourth outfielder.

At catcher, I considered John Ryan Murphy and Chris Gimenez as a backup to Jason Castro. Ultimately I chose Garver because his offensive numbers in the minor leagues are worth a look and I’ve heard recently from the Twins that Garver has made improvements behind the plate—the area he needed the most work to make it to the Major Leagues.

After a sensational rookie season, Santana has had two terrible follow-up campaigns and it’s hard to see him adding a lot of value to the Twins at this point. He has a lot of ability but after the ball bounced his way an awful lot his first season in the big leagues, he hasn’t put much of anything together in the two years since. I don’t see him as a real strong defender at any position, but he is one of the few players on the team’s 40-man roster who could play infield and outfield if needed. I wonder if they might be better off finding a more qualified infielder for the final bench spot, but it’s possible that guy is no longer out there. Or maybe they just want a power bat, and in that case you might look at a guy like Byung Ho Park or Daniel Palka.

Hardest to cut?

J.O. Berrios

I fully expect Berrios will report to spring training in tip-top shape and ready to compete for a starting rotation spot. I think if the Twins trade Ervin Santana and other pitchers don’t rebound in a big way, Berrios could be Minnesota best starter in September. His minor league numbers are so excellent that even if he doesn’t have ace material, he should one day rise to the top of this group. But despite the filthy stuff and outstanding minor league numbers, it was concerning how little fastball command Berrios showed in his tour of the Major Leagues last year. His exclusion probably will be the most controversial on this list, but I wouldn’t be stunned if he opened the year in Rochester, dominated there and quickly earned his way back to the big leagues. (Alternatively, it’d maybe be the path of less resistance to keep May in the bullpen and slide Berrios into the rotation.)

Byung Ho Park

Park signed a four-year deal last winter that still has the potential to be a bargain – if he can figure it out against the best pitchers in the world. Last year was not all that inspiring of an audition when you look at the final stat line. But remember early in the year when despite some apparent flaws he was belting home runs and even had some people talking about him as a candidate for American League rookie of the year. I’ll be really curious this year to find out if Park adjusts to the added velocity he now faces regularly. And I’m curious to see if he stays healthy—and doubly curious just how much the injury that prematurely ended his season affected his hitting. I wouldn’t be surprised if people with the Twins were split on their preference between Park and Vargas. I went with Vargas here, knowing he might be a long shot to be a real impact player, but favoring his production in 2016 to edge out Park at DH.