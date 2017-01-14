Will the Twins surpass a $100 million payroll this year?

The Twins agreed to salary raises Friday with four pitchers, which checks off the bulk of their bookkeeping before spring training.

Will the Twins clear $100 million in player salary this year? The short answer is that it’ll take a little more work to get there.

Currently the Twins have 12 players under contract at a total cost in salary of $91.05 million, according to Baseball Prospectus. Of course, that leaves some spots to fill on the 25-man roster. Most of those currently project to go to players with three years or fewer of Major League service time, or to players signed to minor league contracts. That means the final 13 spots likely will be filled for approximately the MLB minimum, which reportedly is $545,000 this year.

And don’t forget the Twins sent $4 million to Anaheim at last year’s nonwaiver trade deadline to help offset the difference in salary between Ricky Nolasco and Hector Santiago. (The way I interpret that is that the Twins needed to pay the Angels $4 million plus Alex Meyer for the right to swap Nolasco and Santiago.)

So anyway, churning through the math let’s just assign a $550,000 salary to the final spots to round out the Twins’ active roster. That brings our total to $98.2 million, roughly. Then we’ll add in Nolasco’s payment, whether or not the Twins are putting that full amount on their books this year for accounting purposes. That pushes the total in player salary to $102.2 million, by my count.

And it’s totally possible Minnesota isn’t done signing players. There are still free agents looking for work. Maybe the Twins could use another reliever or two. Or maybe a starting pitcher or a bat is looking for a place to call home and fits the Twins’ plans and price range.

President Derek Falvey said this week that he and GM Thad Levine and Assistant GM Rob Antony and the rest of their group have a list of all unsigned free agents “and values where we think it would make sense [to sign them].”

“I wouldn’t shut the door on any player out there right now, even if it was slightly unconventional,” Falvey said. “Because there are opportunities every year for teams to add in areas where it might not be the natural fit. If we have that and we feel there’s value in that player outside of just what it looks like on paper, then we’ll pursue that. We have [owner Jim Pohlad’s] blessing to do that so we’re excited about that opportunity.”

So maybe they’ll add and maybe they won’t. It’s important to note that team payroll doesn’t always directly translate to wins. The Indians reached the World Series last year and racked up 94 wins in the regular season despite a relatively modest $84 million opening day payroll.

Let’s figure out just how much that matters.

Using salary data from ESPN, I charted each team’s win total from last year and plotted it next to their opening day payroll. (The Twins ranked last in wins with 59 and 20th in payroll at $102.4 million.)

Then I had a little fun charting the dollars spent per win. Because they won so few games, the Twins were actually one of the 10 least efficient teams last year, having spent about $1.7 million per win. The Yankees and Dodgers tipped the scales approximately $2.5 million per win, while the A.L. Champion Indians only spent about $891,000 for every one of their 94 wins.

Perhaps the bigger takeaway here comes out of putting this information into visual form. I plotted MLB wins versus Opening Day payroll in this graph to find out if one determines the other.

Some teams spend a lot and win a fair amount (Yankees, Dodgers) and other teams don’t need to spend very much to win 90+ games (the Indians are the clearest example). And then there are the Cubs, way up there on the win chart – and winning the World Series — despite being just barely higher than the median salary on opening day last year.

The solid line represent the best fit running through the data. And I don’t remember everything from my stats classes but that “R squared” score in the top right means that the computer didn’t really see these two things as all that related. Spending more money helps win games but it’s not the only factor.

It should be noted that player salary is all that’s charted here, although it isn’t the only determining factor. Outside of things we won’t be able to quantify here like luck or variance or Billy Goat curses, there are other considerations that don’t fall under the umbrella of player salaries.

How much does a team spend on the international market? Are there discounts there? How much does a team spend investing in its player development facilities or equipment? Could there be a hidden edge there? What about medical? What’s the difference between the best and worst training staff in terms of cost and in terms of value added to the win total? Is there luck at play there? What’s the difference between the best and worst GM? The best and worst manager? Coaching staff? How varied are the salaries and how varied are their respective impacts?

I can’t answer these questions today. But they’re worth considering as you read about the Twins payroll and how it’s hovering at about $100 million.

Like baseball? Find Derek on Facebook.