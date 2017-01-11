It wouldn’t matter to the Twins if Jose Bautista isn’t a ‘natural fit’

MINNEAPOLIS — It’s hard to believe that it’s January and Jose Bautista is without a team for next year. But here he is, currently unemployed, with pundits talking about the possibility he’ll have to accept a one-year deal to rebuild his value after a down year at age 35 last season.

Minnesota’s Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey was asked about Bautista on Tuesday afternoon. He didn’t blink or try to dismiss it as a possibility for the Twins.

“We’ll continue to monitor all potential avenues for players, whether it’s free agents or trades,” Falvey said.

And that’s what you’d expect the head of a front office in any sport to say, right? Still, there’s a canyon in between what’s been reported as “contact with Bautista’s agent” and actually inking the slugger to a contract.

Falvey was asked if the Twins would consider Bautista even if he didn’t fit naturally into the plan – or even if he might change the plan altogether. Falvey said that he and GM Thad Levine and assistant GM Rob Antony and the whole Twins’ group has a list of players that are still unsigned, “and values where we think it would make sense.”

“I wouldn’t shut the door on any player out there right now, even if it was slightly unconventional,” Falvey said. “Because there are opportunities every year for teams to add in areas where it might not be the natural fit. If we have that and we feel there’s value in that player outside of just what it looks like on paper, then we’ll pursue that.

“We have [owner Jim Pohlad’s] blessing to do that so we’re excited about that opportunity,” he said.

As Henry Druschel writes at Beyond the Box Score, it’s rare to see a player hold off signing until so late in the offseason and then still get a bigger contract than expected. And expectations can be problematic on their own, too, as some reports had Bautista and his agent seeking a $150 million deal at one point.

It seems like a colossal stretch to imagine that happening now.

Bautista turned 36 years old in October, and his back story from afterthought to premier slugger is a compelling one. Injuries and ineffectiveness through stretches hurt him last year, but Bautista still was a really good hitter in 2016. The Blue Jays star hit .234/.366/.452 with 22 home runs and 69 RBIs in 517 plate appearances. His walk rate and power mean that he’s still a middle-of-the-order bat, even if aging (and injuries) have sapped him of the elite power that made him one of the best hitters in baseball as recently as 2015.

If you were the Twins, would you take a chance? Would you give him a one-year, incentive-laden deal? Or a multi-year deal? Where would you play him?

Given their history, the Twins aren’t often expected to be players for big-name free agents. But two things are different this time around: 1) Bautista is still looking for work with spring training just a month away; and 2) there’s a new man on top of the Twins’ front office.

One final thing worth pointing out: Teams don’t seem to value home runs the way they used to. Not only is Bautista unsigned, but his former home-run-hitting teammate Edwin Encarnacion agreed to a smaller-than-expected contract earlier this winter. Mark Trumbo, who led baseball with 47 home runs last year, is still unsigned. And slugger Chris Carter, who smacked 41 over the fence, was non-tendered by the Brewers before he even reached free agency.

The lesson might be that home runs are cheap. Are they cheap enough for the mid-market, rebuilding Twins to get in on the action? We’ll see.