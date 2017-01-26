Yahoo’s ‘All-Unemployed MLB Team’ would theoretically win more games than 2016 Twins

Spring training is right around the corner and there’s still a busload of decent players who are yet unsigned as free agents. Or, maybe more accurately, a roster full of them. Part of that is the shifting economics of the sport. And it seems to me like the available supply and steady demand have come together to suppress player salaries.

Nothing sinister here, I’ll bet, it’s just a tough place to be if you’re a player without a contract yet you also own a proven track record as a quality big leaguer.

Jeff Passan published is 2017 ‘All-Unemployed MLB Team’ on Wednesday night, and it’s a good one. For his full roster, check out his post at Yahoo Sports here.

(Let’s draw a link to the Twins quickly before we continue: in a recent column posted to our site, I suggested that four of these players on Passan’s 25-man roster could help the Twins right now, although that was before the best possible suitor for a Brian Dozier trade found another second baseman.)

If the Twins are playing a waiting game to see how far the floor drops out from under these currently unemployed players, they should have some deals they like in the next week or two. I’ve contended for weeks that the Twins likely are not done trying to make moves, and indeed Darren Wolfson said the same thing on a recent episode of his podcast, the Scoop.

Without giving away Passan’s full hypothetical roster, he’s got five starting rotation candidates ranging from “valuable” to “interesting,” in my opinion. I wrote rcently about Jason Hammel being a worthwhile addition to the Twins’ pitching staff, and he’s the ace of Passan’s fake club.

And speaking of the valuable-to-interesting scale, here’s Passan’s complete unemployed bullpen: Joe Blanton, Boone Logan, Sergio Romo, Jerry Blevins, Matt Belisle, Joe Smith and David Hernandez (closer).

There are some arms there that, in my opinion, would help the Twins win more games in 2017. And the fact that they haven’t traded Brian Dozier this winter leads me to believe that it’s an earnest goal to win more games – maybe a lot more games – this year than they did last season. That season cost longtime GM Terry Ryan his job, and led to a shakeup that has the Twins staring at a new direction and perhaps a brighter future.

But to the point of this post, while the Twins’ future may be brighter, their recent past is very cloudy. Like, dark cumulonimbus clouds slowly blanketing the city and threatening rain and hail. Spooky. One shudders to recall the 2016 Twins season.

Now, we can quibble with the Wins Above Replacement stat and we can engage in hours-long debates over wine about the merits and drawbacks of projecting player stats and using that as a basis for evaluation. Let’s skip all that, in the essence of time, and just point out that Passan’s club projects for 12.0 WAR in 2017. What is notable about that number is that, in theory, based on some agreed-upon standards from some very smart baseball thinkers, that team would win 60 games. In other words: 25 guys who don’t have a job with fewer than three weeks to go before spring training kicks off – that group would win one more game than last year’s Twins team. Incredible!

For the skeptics, I’ll include Passan’s explanation for why that’s the case.

This happens to be one of those times when Wins Above Replacement can be a handy statistic. It judges just how much better or worse than a replacement-level player – i.e. a Triple-A call-up – a player is. A team with 25 replacement-level players, according to the standard set by Baseball-Reference and FanGraphs, would be projected to finish 48-114. Thus, the team’s collective WAR added to 48 gives a pretty reasonable approximation for its final record. The r-squared between WAR and actual wins last season was 75 percent, a fairly strong correlation. Well, Yahoo Sports’ All-Unemployed Team projects for a combined 12.0 WAR, according to the Steamer projections provided by FanGraphs. A 60-win team isn’t great shakes, by any means, but for this time of year, it speaks to why teams are elated.

So the 59-win Twins would theoretically fall being this All-Unemployed team in the 2017 standings. Of course, we’ll never get to see that thought experiment play out. The Twins will probably win more games this year. And the theory can be fun to think about, but like most theories of its kind, the projection needs to leave some wiggle room for real-life application.

Last year’s Twins club won fewer games in a 162-game season than any club in franchise history, narrowly edging the 1982 Twins (60-102).

So, yes, the rearview mirror is flush with storm clouds and very bad, very recent memories. Almost by default, then, there are brighter days ahead for the Twins.