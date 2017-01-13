Zulgad: 3-pack of predictions for the Twins on Dozier, Mauer and a free-agent slugger

There is still a month before Twins’ pitchers and catchers report to spring training in Fort Myers, Fla. Nonetheless, there has been plenty of buzz about what’s going on at Target Field.

Will Brian Dozier be traded to the Dodgers? Are the Twins really interested in Jose Bautista? Should we put stock in the fact Joe Mauer says he’s feeling good?

Let’s do a deeper dive into these topics.

Go West, young man

The skinny: Reports continue to swirl that Dozier could be headed to the Dodgers

The reaction: The Twins are more than willing to deal their slugging second baseman to Los Angeles, but new baseball chief Derek Falvey wants more than just righthanded pitching prospect Jose De Leon.

Dozier is one of the Twins’ most marketable players, in part because he’s owed below-market salaries of $6 million and $9 million over the next two years.

Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reported this week that talks between the teams are at an “impasse” but that does not mean they won’t be revisited. Like many of you, I have a case of Brian Dozier Trade Rumor Fatigue, but that doesn’t mean we are going to get a resolution anytime soon.

The Giants, Cardinals and Braves also have been mentioned as possible landing spots for Dozier, but there’s a good chance those teams have been thrown in the mix because the Twins want more from the Dodgers. Falvey said this week that he would not rule out trading Dozier during spring training.

So far the Dodgers aren’t blinking, even though their starting second baseman right now would Enrique Hernandez.

The Twins remain in a favorable position because there is no urgency for them to move Dozier unless the return is what they want.

Will it happen? Yes. Given the fact the Dodgers are in win-now mode and Dozier would be a big upgrade, it’s likely they will eventually give into the Twins’ demands.

A potential power surge

The skinny: The Twins have met with several agents for free agent position players this winter, according to MLB.com. That includes the representative for the power-hitting and bat-flipping Bautista.

The reaction: Bautista and his representatives misjudged the free agent market and the interest that would exist for a 36-year-old outfielder and designated hitter.

Bautista, who hit 22 home runs last season and was limited to 116 games with the Blue Jays, turned down the one-year, $17.2 million qualifying offer made to him by Toronto. There were reports last spring that Bautista was looking for a five-year, $150 million deal from the Blue Jays.

Rhett Bollinger, who covers the Twins for MLB.com, reported, “it’s unclear what the level of interest is from both sides, but the Twins are at least doing their due diligence on impact players like Bautista, who reportedly could sign a one-year deal to set his value on the marketplace.”

Bautista has had plenty of success at Target Field, hitting 14 home runs in the ballpark, but unless Bautista’s potential presence in the clubhouse provided unbelievable leadership for the Twins’ younger players, and the guess here is that would not be the case, it’s hard to imagine the organization would take at-bats away from guys they likely want to see.

Signing Bautista also would cost the Twins a compensatory pick and when you are rebuilding those picks are important.

Of course, the Twins likely did not mind Bautista’s name coming up because at least it took the focus away from whether they were going to trade Dozier for one day.

Will it happen? It’s a fun talker, but Bautista’s next home run in Target Field almost certainly will come in a visitor’s uniform.

Feeling fine

The skinny: After a down season in 2016, Mauer told reporters he is feeling great and is ready to go.

The reaction: It has become a yearly occurrence for the Twins’ first baseman to talk about how good he feels just before spring training begins.

Mauer ended the 2016 season dealing with a quadriceps injury that limited him to one game in the final two weeks. The Star Tribune reported that Mauer’s offseason program included regular stretching, a few treatments from trainers and lots of rest.

Even if Mauer gets off to a good start, as he did last season, the former catcher is going to need to show that he can continue to be productive well into the season.

Remember, Mauer’s batting average was at .313 through the opening week of May last season before things began to nosedive. He hit .242 in May, .223 in June and .236 in July. Mauer rebounded to hit .337 in August, but followed that up with a .111 average in 12 games in September.

The quadriceps injury certainly played a role in Mauer’s late-season struggles, but there is no debating the 33-year-old has suffered a significant decline. Mauer played in 134 games, missing only eight of the first 125 in 2016, and manager Paul Molitor has discussed reducing the first baseman’s workload.

Will it happen? The Twins should have plenty of options at first base, so resting Mauer more frequently shouldn’t be that difficult to do. The only issue will be if the Twins’ brass objects, given Mauer’s $23 million per year salary (his contract runs through 2018) and the fact that some might be concerned about offending Mauer. It’s hard to believe that Falvey or general manager Thad Levine will be concerned about that considering both were hired from outside the organization and know that Mauer is nearing the end of his time with the Twins.