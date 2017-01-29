Zulgad: Sage advice: Hunter’s call proves to be a hit when it comes to Buxton’s production

MINNEAPOLIS – Byron Buxton was preparing to return to the Twins for the second time last summer from Triple-A Rochester when his cell phone rang. “Aug. 31,” Buxton said of the date without giving it a second thought.

The season had been an extremely difficult one for the speedy center fielder who had been considered one of the best prospects in baseball and for the first time since he started playing the sport his confidence was truly shaken.

The guy on the other end of the phone, Torii Hunter, realized this and thus began a two-hour conversation in which the former Twins All-Star and one-time teammate of Buxton’s offered the most important advice the Georgia native got all of last season.

“He just said, ‘Go play baseball. Go have fun, stop thinking and don’t worry about anything else,’” Buxton said Sunday on the final day of TwinsFest at Target Field. “I was like, ‘Man, you know what? You’re right.’ When we’re 5, we don’t think about, ‘Oh, he’s going to throw a curveball or a slider.’ We just go, ‘I want to hit this ball as far as I can.’ I kind of put that kid mentality in to free myself up to allow me to just be loose and be me.”

It worked.

Free of self-doubt and no longer concerned about what the outside world thought about his struggles, Buxton belted a pitch from White Sox All-Star lefthander Jose Quintana into the second deck at Target Field in his first at-bat after being summoned from the Red Wings.

He followed that with two hits the next day and then hit home runs in the two games after that as he collected three hits in each. He also had nine runs batted in during the stretch.

In the final month of the season, Buxton hit .287/.357/.653 with nine home runs, including an inside-the-park home run in which he used his blazing speed to circle the bases, and 22 RBIs in 29 games. He had 10 walks and 38 strikeouts in 101 at-bats, but the strikeouts were easier to tolerate considering his success at the plate.

“I think the biggest thing that helped me out was to fail,” said Buxton, who turned 23 in December. “I never failed coming up through high school, coming up through minor league ball.

“I always got blessed enough to play with a great group of guys coming up and we were always good. We put team chemistry together and we all played well and won a lot of championships, so last year me struggling, I think it just taught me more about myself.”

The lessons weren’t always easy.

After hitting .209/.250/.326 with two home runs and six RBIs in 46 games in his first big-league stint in 2015, Buxton started last season with the Twins.

He hit only .156/.208/.289 with no home runs, two RBIs and 24 strikeouts in 45 at-bats over 17 games before being sent to Rochester in late April. He returned about a month later, along with a leg kick that was expected to help him at the plate, but he hit only .204/.257/.322 with one home run, 14 RBIs and 56 strikeouts in 152 at-bats over 46 games before being sent down again in early August.

“I took the fun out of (the game) by letting my frustrations get to me,” Buxton said. “Some had to do with confidence. Me getting sent down really brought me back to realize, ‘Look, you’ve got to just go out there and play.’ You’ve got to be you. You can’t try to be this person or that person. You’ve got to go and be yourself, play your game, and everything will fall (into place). I think September was a good example of that.”

Buxton spent this offseason in Georgia working on his approach at the plate. His Atlanta-based agent, Al Goetz, occasionally throws him batting practice, and Twins prospect Niko Goodrum also trains with him. Buxton said he’s hoping to show the type of consistency at the plate that the Twins have yet to see.

“I’ve been up and down a lot,” he said. “Offseason-wise I took and focused on the small things of hitting. Stand down on the ball, using my legs, keeping my head down, getting some extension. Just the small things to kind of help my swing level out in the long run to allow me to be more consistent and to get on base for my teammates to drive me in.”

Buxton said he’s “pumped” that the Twins now have Hunter, along with former Twins Michael Cuddyer and LaTroy Hawkins, working for the origination. Of course, Hunter already had a big influence on Buxton, even when he wasn’t drawing a paycheck from the team. Buxton said he talks with Hunter and sends him video of his hitting approaching asking, “What am I doing or how does this look?”

If Buxton continues his September success into April, Twins fans will see a more confident player whose speed will be showcased at the top of the order instead of the bottom. Buxton also made it clear that, thanks in part to Hunter, they also will see a guy who is having fun.

“Before me and Torii got off the phone he was like, ‘Just have fun, you can’t play this game forever so go out there and have fun and be the best you can while you can,’” Buxton said. “I took that and still remember it like it was yesterday. … It changed my whole mentality of me coming back up. I think that’s what I needed to hear at the time.”