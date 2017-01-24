Zulgad’s three-and-out: New Twins’ brass makes right call in hanging onto Dozier for now

Despite an offseason full of speculation that the Twins would ship second baseman Brian Dozier to Los Angeles, the deal never happened and on Monday the Dodgers sent pitching prospect Jose De Leon to the Tampa Bay Rays for second baseman Logan Forsythe.

This left some wondering why new Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey hadn’t been able to move one of his best players to upgrade the starting pitching for an organization that is in desperate need of arms. De Leon reportedly had been the pitcher the Dodgers offered to Minnesota.

After months of trade rumors the expectation had become that Falvey would deal Dozier, but the young executive made a wise decision by not making a trade for the sake of it.

The Twins have been a disappointment since the 2011 season and are coming off a franchise-worst 103 losses last year. All of this leaves the fan base thirsty to see immediate moves that will accelerate a turnaround.

But, for now, Falvey and many Twins fans aren’t necessarily going to be on the same page. Falvey, 33, took over a baseball operation that was in need of work both on the field and behind the scenes.

Getting this thing turned around isn’t going to be a short-term project. The thinking here is that Falvey and new general manager Thad Levine likely aren’t making a ton of big changes this offseason because they want a year to observe the operation and evaluate who they want to keep and who should be replaced.

This patience also means Falvey isn’t going to feel any immediate need to jettison a guy like Dozier. The Twins reportedly wanted De Leon and another top prospect from the Dodgers and when Los Angeles balked at that idea Falvey refused to budge.

Dozier is coming off a season in which he was horrible early on, then rebounded to finish with a remarkable (for a second baseman) 42 home runs. He has two years and $15 million left on his team-friendly contract and Falvey is banking on the fact that Dozier’s value eventually will get him what he wants.

Twins fans can’t be blamed for being upset. This will be the team’s eighth season in Target Field and the Twins have finished above .500 only twice in that time.

But Falvey and Levine did not take this job focused on getting immediate results in 2017. They also aren’t concerned about the Twins’ lack of success in recent years. Those failures can’t be pinned on them.

What Falvey and Levine are focused on is making the right decisions for this organization going forward. Right now, they are taking the patient wait-and-see approach that means, for now, Dozier remains in a Twins uniform.

What’s he talking about?

Former Vikings wide receiver Randy Moss made a guest appearance on Kevin Garnett’s “Area 21” segment last week during TNT’s NBA coverage and the two reminisced about their days in Minnesota.

Moss made a couple of comments about his first go-around with the Vikings that were a bit surprising and, in at least one case, overlooked the facts.

Drafted by the Vikings in 1998, Moss burst on the scene and rewarded coach Dennis Green for having the confidence to take him with the 21st pick in the opening round. This happened despite some concerns about the wide receiver’s background.

Moss caught 17 touchdown passes that season as the Vikings went 15-1 and advanced to the NFC title game.

Green coached the Vikings until near the end of the 2001 season. “After he left, it felt like they did not want Denny’s players there in Minnesota anymore,” Moss told Garnett.

Then Moss said: “If I could go back and change things I probably would have left after the 15-1 season. … I was loyal to the Minnesota Vikings. I was loyal to Coach Green and the organization. For them to ship me out after (the 2004 season), what I do know now, I’d have probably gotten out of there my second year.”

Clearly, Moss wasn’t going anywhere after his rookie season and had several more productive seasons in purple.

The most interesting quote was Moss’ statement about the Vikings not wanting Green’s players in Minnesota anymore. In fact, when Mike Tice was promoted from assistant to head coach part of his selling point was making sure Moss would be a focal point of the offense.

It was referred to as the “Randy Ratio” and is apparently something Moss does not remember.

The Randy Ratio was Tice’s plan to throw 40 percent of the passes to Moss. Tice wanted Moss to run more short and intermediate routes and cut down on deep patterns because defenses had come up with plans focused on making sure Moss didn’t have as many opportunities down the field.

Tice eliminated the Randy Ratio midway through the 2002 season, but Moss still caught a then career-high 106 passes for 1,347 yards that year. The following season, Moss established career-highs in receptions (111) and yards (1,632) and caught 17 touchdowns.

Those two seasons marked the only times Moss caught 100 passes as a member of the Vikings. Hardly, seems like a player the Vikings did not want.

Make it go away

The feeling from this space long has been that the Pro Bowl should be abolished.

That isn’t likely to happen because the game actually generates television ratings – who watches this garbage? – but if there ever was a case to be made to get rid of the Pro Bowl it came on Monday morning.

That is when the NFL announced that Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr would replace Atlanta’s Vic Beasley Jr. on the NFC team for Sunday’s game in Orlando, Fla. The move was necessitated by the fact the Falcons will be playing in the Super Bowl.

Let that sink in.

Coming off what amounted to a terrible season, Barr was a replacement choice to play in the NFL’s all-star game. Barr also made the Pro Bowl in 2015, but in that case he had 54 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks, an interception and three forced fumbles in 14 games. He was rated the No. 2 overall linebacker by Pro Football Focus and the top outside linebacker in a 4-3 scheme.

This season, Barr had 37 solo tackles, a career-low, with two sacks and a forced fumble in 16 games. Barr’s play dropped off so much that coach Mike Zimmer said late in the season that Barr “has a tendency to coast a little bit” and Pro Football focus dropped his rank to No. 85.

And, yet, his presence was needed to fill out the roster for this joke of a game.