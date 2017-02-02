New Twins reliever Matt Belisle surprisingly crushed lefties last year

The Twins need to pitch better and everyone knows it. It’s why the team really prioritized adding catcher Jason Castro to the fold, since he’s the one guy that can impact every pitcher.

It’s also likely why the team reportedly agreed to sign reliever Matt Belisle to a one-year contract worth $2.05 million. Belisle is just the second Major League free agent to sign with the Twins, and first since Castro inked his contract in late November. Minnesota will need to take somebody off its 40-man roster to add Belisle.

If Castro is a force multiplier on the entire staff, Belisle represents some veteran insurance. He’ll likely be a member of the 12-man pitching staff, and could even get considered for some late-inning looks, depending on how things shake out at the back end of the Twins’ bullpen.

It’s not an overwhelming signing, by any means, but the 36-year-old righty has had some success in recent seasons. Last year he pitched for the Washington Nationals and pitched 46 innings with 1.76 ERA. He didn’t strike out a ton of batters (6.26 per 9 innings) but he also refused to walk anybody. Among all relievers with at least 40 innings pitched last season, Belisle’s 1.37 walk rate ranked seventh in the big leagues. Twins closer Brandon Kintzler’s 1.33 walks per 9 innings ranked sixth in MLB.

The year before, Belisle pitched for the Cardinals. Combine those two years and he’s logged 79 2/3 innings with a 2.15 ERA and a 57:22 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

His peripheral numbers make it look like his ERA should be higher than it’s been. But I believe there’s something to be said for posting great earned-run averages year after year, despite underwhelming strikeout numbers. Two years ago he did it with ground balls and last season he succeeded while limiting walks.

Last year, Belisle owed a lot of his shiny stat line to dominance against lefties. He faced left-handed hitters 79 times last season and here’s their combined batting line: .147/.190/.253 with 19 strikeouts and 3 walks. That’s a rare level of dominance for a right-handed reliever. Although it’s worth noting that the two previous seasons, Belisle didn’t have an extreme platoon split, and in fact for his career he’s been slightly better against righties than lefties.

It’s not clear whether the Twins are finished adding to their roster. GM Thad Levine told 1500 ESPN over the weekend at TwinsFest that he expects to sign one or two pitchers before the start of the regular season.