The Most Optimistic Twins Projection You’ll Read This Year

The general consensus on the 2017 Twins seems to be that this is a bridge year. A year for prospects to develop and the new leadership to evaluate talent. And while I mostly agree with that sentiment, I also remember the 2015 Twins. A team many projected to lose 90+ games somehow nearly grabbed the second wild card spot, staving off elimination until the season’s final weekend. That team demonstrated that a) computer projections can sometimes whiff on teams, and b) the second wild card is a game-changer in giving mediocre teams legitimate postseason hope.

If the 2015 Twins can come within a couple games of a playoff spot, surely it’s *possible* the more talented 2017 Twins can as well. Now, I’m not saying that’s going to happen. I don’t think it will. FanGraphs projects the Twins to finish 76-86, and that sounds about right to me (amazingly, this would be a 17-win improvement over last year).

I’d argue, though, that the range of possible outcomes for this Twins team is higher than most. Yes, they could absolutely be terrible again, and the pitching staff still leaves much to be desired. But with so much young, high-ceiling talent, it’s not inconceivable to think that if those players continue to progress, and key veterans are able to adequately complement the promising young core, they could be better than many Twins fans anticipate. The young talent, in other words, opens up more possible outcomes than, say, a team composed of well-established big-leaguers. With less data comes more unpredictability.

In keeping with baseball’s annual late-winter/early spring theme of unbridled optimism, then, let’s take a look at one blueprint for how the Twins could hover around .500, and potentially sniff a wild card spot. Maybe it’s a stretch, but we could also use a little hope right now.

Pitching

Phil Hughes stabilizes. Hughes followed a phenomenal 2014 with a mediocre 2015 and terrible 2016 (5.95 ERA in 59 IP). With three years and almost $40 million left on his contract, the Twins need Hughes to be a solid mid-rotation starter, and if healthy there’s no reason to think he can’t be. If we’re willing to give him a pass on 2016 (when shoulder injuries derailed his season before a broken leg ended it) and assume a healthy Hughes splits the difference between 2014 and 2015, he’d give the Twins around 180 innings and an ERA in the 4.00 to 4.20 range. Those numbers don’t jump off the page, but they’d give the Twins something they’ve desperately needed for a long time—stability in the middle of their rotation.

Trevor May channels 2015. I get why Trevor May was moved to the bullpen in 2015. The Twins were competing, they badly needed a power arm in the late innings, and Ervin Santana’s return meant someone had to leave the rotation. But in the 15 games he started that year, May was solid. In 80.1 IP, he struck out 71 batters, and while his 4.37 ERA as a starter was pedestrian, one horrendous start in Milwaukee (0.1 IP, 5 ER) inflated that number significantly (his ERA was 3.82 in the other 14 starts). If May earns a rotation spot this spring, it’s reasonable to think he could duplicate or surpass his 2015 numbers; doing so would make him a valuable asset to the starting staff and offer the same type of stability a healthy Hughes could give.

Jose Berrios calms down. Berrios, in my view, had a ‘deer in the headlights’ look when he was on a major league mound last year. He couldn’t throw his fastball for strikes, walked a ton of batters, and consistently seemed overwhelmed by the moment. At 22, and with expectations already sky high, it’s not all that surprising he struggled in his first go-around. With his minor league numbers as strong as they are, it’s more likely than not he’s eventually going to figure it out and become a solid major league starter. If that happens this year, and he gives the Twins around 120 innings of sub-4.00 ERA production, the entire dynamic of the starting staff changes.

Glen Perkins is productive. It’s unlikely, based on what we know about the effect a torn labrum has on pitchers, that he’ll ever be the dominating closer he once was. The always insightful Perkins seemed to acknowledge as much last weekend at TwinsFest. But it’s certainly plausible Perkins could return to be an impact lefty out of the pen. Whether he’s the closer or not, if he could get back to being a reliable late-inning arm for manager Paul Molitor, the bullpen looks very different than what we saw last season. A healthy Perkins combined with Brandon Kintzler and a solid free agent signing provides a decent core for the ‘pen, but it’s unlikely to be a true strength for the team unless…

The kids step up. The Twins have a bevy of young, promising arms, both in the big leagues and upper levels of the minors. Some believe Ryan Pressly has closer stuff. J.T. Chargois and Taylor Rogers showed promise in their rookie campaigns last season. Nick Burdi, Jake Reed, Tyler Jay, Trevor Hildenberger, and Mason Melotakis have all experienced success in the high minors when healthy. If two or three of these arms emerge to be consistent contributors in the bullpen, the Twins would be able to piece together bullpen games (i.e. when the starter exits early) in a way they haven’t been able to do since 2010.

Hitting

The prospects progress. Thad Levine made a good point at TwinsFest over the weekend: Players are most productive between the ages of 24 and 30. Byron Buxton, Miguel Sano, Max Kepler, and Jorge Polanco are all 24 or younger. Eddie Rosario is 25. The young core, in other words, is only starting to come into their prime. It’s very reasonable to think many of them will take a step forward in 2017, and the fact that they already have significant MLB experience should help. If Buxton carries over his monster September into 2017 and becomes a 4-WAR player, that alone would be a game-changer. If that’s accompanied by Sano, Kepler and others progressing as well, the Twins suddenly have a dynamic young lineup that would put a lot pressure on the defense and have the ability to create runs in many different ways.

Byung Ho Park does what he was signed to do. I’m a little more bullish on Park than most. Because he slumped terribly in June and never returned to the club after season-ending wrist surgery, it’s easy to forget that he was the Twins’ best hitter through the first month and a half of the season. On May 15th, he had an OPS of .923 and banged 9 home runs in his first 105 big league at bats. I’m not willing to write him off because he slumped over the next 100ish at bats, which may or may not have been partially the result of the injury. Park put up crazy power numbers in the KBO, hit well in spring training, and in his first month and a half facing big-league pitching. His hitting 15-20 home runs this year in part-time duty is a reasonable possibility, in my opinion. If that were to happen, he’d add valuable depth to the lineup and the bench.

Joe Mauer becomes an important role player. Before your default Mauer bashing reflex kicks in, consider this: In April 2015, Mauer hit .318/.392/.412. In April 2016, he hit .321/.453/.440. In both seasons, he’s worn down, with chronic leg injuries contributing to a fall in production and an early end to 2016. It’s clear, though, that when he’s fresh he can still hit. The Twins’ plan of turning him into a role player should help him be a steadier contributor. So 90-100 games of #VintageMauer, perhaps in a platoon with Park, could maximize his value.

Defense

The left side of the infield isn’t a disaster. Of all the hypotheticals described above, this one, in my view, is the least likely to happen. It’s possible Polanco and Sano can be MLB average defenders at shortstop and third base, respectively, but we haven’t seen any evidence, yet, to suggest that’s the case. To be fair, the Twins completely botched their defensive development last year. They jerked Sano around in right field, and inexplicably played Polanco a grand total of zero games at SS at Triple-A Rochester before throwing him out there in the big leagues. So, it’s certainly possible they could develop into good defenders the way Trevor Plouffe did over the past five years, once they get the reps. If they were to develop into even average defenders this season, the defense suddenly looks pretty good, with Jason Castro behind the plate, a steady Brian Dozier at second, and rangy speedsters patrolling the outfield.

See you at the parade!