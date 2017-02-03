Twins DFA Byung Ho Park to make room for new reliever Matt Belisle

The Twins on Friday made a surprising move to clear a roster spot: They designated for assignment Byung Ho Park.

The Twins on Thursday agreed to terms with right-handed reliever Matt Belisle, but in order to sign a contract and put him on the roster, the Twins needed to free up a 40-man roster spot. Rather than expose one of their prospects to waivers, they decided to DFA Park, who will now be available to be claimed by other teams. Any claiming team would have to put him on its 40-man roster and take on his salary.

Park has three years and $9.25 million remaining on his contract, which includes a buyout of $500,000 in 2020. Alternatively, he has a $6.5 million club option for that final year, which would bring the total remaining cost to $15.25 million.

Park was an excellent power threat for the Twins in the first six weeks of the season, when the rookie from Korea batted .257/.342/.581 with 9 home runs. The rest of the year was much less inspiring, though, and his final MLB batting line was .191/.275/.409 with 12 home runs in 244 plate appearances. A wrist injury eventually ended his season after he had been demoted to Triple-A Rochester.

Given the size of the contract and the uncertainty surrounding Park as a hitter, it seems unlikely he’ll be claimed off waivers. In that case, the Twins could work out a trade, release him or simply outright him off the 40-man roster and assign him to the minor leagues.