Wetmore’s 2017 Twins outlook: 2 reasons we obsess over Miguel Sano’s weight

Editor’s note: This story about Miguel Sano is part of an ongoing series at 1500ESPN to preview the 2017 Twins season. We’ll glance at the player’s 2016 season and try to make some informed judgments about his upcoming year.

We’ve already done the same for …

Byron Buxton

There seem to be two camps regarding young and rising star Miguel Sano: One group is slightly disappointed because they see Miguel Cabrera-level talent and Sano hasn’t been that guy yet (at age 23); the other camp is encouraged that Minnesota has found an imposing middle-of-the-order bat that could morph into a beast if he delivers on all the promise.

I’m on the record as saying I still see a star in the powerful Dominican slugger. And I guess that makes me 2-for-2 in the first two columns of the 2017 series preview, since I said Byron Buxton looks to me like a burgeoning superstar.

If you’re disappointed with Sano’s performance as a young slugger so far, it’s based strictly on lofty expectations. He strikes out a lot and he embarrassed himself at two defensive positions last year, but the fact remains that he’s one of the game’s great young power hitters and it’s rare to see his combination of strength, balance, approach and patience. His best swings are somehow forceful and elegant.

So I think he’s going to be a good hitter. But the Twins aren’t satisfied to accept offensive production from Sano and call it a day.

Twins GM Thad Levine said in a radio interview last week that Sano is “too young, too athletic and too dynamic” to become a DH at this early stage in his career. The Twins are challenging the big man to become great in the field, too.

Related reading: For a statistical look at Sano’s first two years in the big leagues, read this column.

Levine joked that the Twins would perform an exorcism on whatever glove Sano used last year – the one that made him drop all those popups and commit the rash of errors in his first two weeks as a third baseman. But joking aside, Sano exhibited the skills to be a good third baseman—which likely makes his ongoing struggles playing the position all the more maddening for his employers.

“From the scouting report we had on him in Texas, we thought he was great coming in on the ball,” Levine said. “He’s got a plus arm, for sure. We’ve just got to get him a little more comfortable on the ball in the air.”

And that brings us to two reasons why Sano’s weight – 268 pounds and muscular, thank you for asking – has become such a talking point in this town.

The first is that body weight would appear to be a leading indicator for whether or not a pro athlete cares deeply about his craft. Some critics have contended that while the talent is there, if Sano doesn’t couple that with a little more give-a-rip, he’ll never be as special as he’s capable of being. But the second and probably more important reason people are fixated on Sano’s scale is related to durability. Anecdotally, it would seem that a heavier guy would be less likely to hold up physically throughout a 162-game season and play nearly every day in the field.

Sano’s never done that before. Whether he can remains an open question. And that’s what the Twins would like to see more than anything out of their hulking third baseman this year. Oh, and 40-some home runs wouldn’t hurt, either.

“He’s got epic power. I think that’s clear when you watch the guy play,” Levine said. “What we’ve really tried to challenge him is that the power is clear—we want him to become a better and more disciplined hitter, and we want him to be the athlete he can be in the field. And I think if he can do that he has a chance to become a superstar in this game.”

Like baseball? Find Derek on Facebook.