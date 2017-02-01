Wetmore’s 2017 Twins outlook: Why I see a superstar in Byron Buxton

Editor’s note: This story about Byron Buxton is part of an ongoing at 1500ESPN to preview the 2017 Twins season. We’ll glance at the player’s 2016 season and try to make some informed judgments about his upcoming year.

There is no more pivotal player to the fortunes of the 2017 Minnesota Twins than Byron Buxton.

The gap between his worst-case outcome and best-case outcome is probably wider than any other player on the roster. The up-and-down start to Buxton’s big-league career caused some fans to question all the hype they’ve heard for four years about the uber-talented top prospect. That potential still exists. And for the first time last September, Buxton showed that ability at the highest level of pro ball. Buxton posted superstar numbers in the final month of the season.

Buxton was an all-around monster in the season’s final month, whether we’re attributing it to a lengthy phone call from Torii Hunter, a natural maturation process or the fact that Buxton threw mechanical minutiae to the wind and let his big leg kick bubble to the surface.

Check out these numbers.

Time frame AVG OBP SLG HR K% PAs 2015 (AA) .283 .351 .489 6 19.0% 268 2016 (AAA) .305 .359 .568 11 27.8% 209 April .156 .208 .289 0 49.0% 49 June .209 .239 .349 1 35.5% 93 July .214 .308 .304 0 27.3% 66 Sept/Oct .287 .357 .653 9 33.6% 113

Source: FanGraphs.com. May and August excluded because Buxton was demoted, too few plate appearances.

OK, so it was only one month and 113 plate appearances. The skeptical stats observers among us would say that’s far too small of a sample size to trust, especially when the rest of his big league career comprises more than 350 plate appearances that he’d prefer to forget. Even after his breakout month at the end of last year, Buxton’s career MLB batting line is .220/.274/.398, which is below average even for the best defensive centerfielders like Buxton.

And fair enough. On the sample size point, we won’t have more hard evidence until things get going again in April. Here are two things worth pointing out to your friends who are skeptical about Buxton’s abilities going forward.

The first is that Buxton’s great month of September is more or less exactly in line with what he’d accomplished in the minor leagues, except with an added surge of power. The second is that Buxton turned 23 years old in September.

We’re spoiled to be following baseball right now in an era in which young players can surface at the big leagues early in their 20s and dominate. My opinion is that’s skewed expectations for Buxton, and the Twins almost definitely rushed him to the Majors in 2015. Take a look at the chart above. Those Double-A numbers came as a 21-year-old one year after having most of a development season wiped out by various injuries. The Triple-A numbers came after a couple demotions when he couldn’t cut it at the plate in the big leagues.

And the September numbers – the ones that, if they continue, would make him a legitimate superstar – were posted by a guy who was 22 years old and previously had failed during a handful of attempts in the Majors.

Buxton’s confidence was not lost, and nor was his ability to be a game-breaking baseball player.

So far we’ve only talked about his performance with a bat in his hands. Buxton also impacts games with his excellent defense and his speed. And here’s the catch. Buxton, in my opinion, is already a Gold Glove-caliber outfielder, and I believe there’s room for improvement. He also is incredibly speedy on the bases, and there, too, I think he could continue to refine his game.

I don’t expect him to hit 9 home runs every month, but the power isn’t unheard of. I had one evaluator tell me last year even before the September power surge that Buxton could be the type of player to hit 10-15 home runs if he could start making more contact—and there might be more power on the way as he matures physically. That was in the middle of the summer.

We got a taste of that in September. It’s the combination of elite defense (range and arm strength/accuracy) plus some power and blazing speed that makes Buxton’s peak potential higher than anyone currently on the Twins’ roster. And with regard to the team’s 2017 fortunes, Buxton’s the most pivotal player.

