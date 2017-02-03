Wetmore’s 2017 Twins outlook: Ervin Santana, rotation rock or trade chip?

Editor’s note: This story about Ervin Santana is part of an ongoing series at 1500ESPN to preview the 2017 Twins season. We’ll glance at the player’s 2016 season and try to make some informed judgments about his upcoming year.

Ervin Santana enters the 2017 season as the unquestioned ace of the Twins’ staff. He was their best starting pitcher by a mile last year, and the next-best starting pitcher as measured by earned-run average posted a 5.07 ERA.

Throughout his career, he’s been dependable, durable and quietly consistent. Here’s a chart with his innings pitched and ERA by season since 2010 with the Angels. He’s also pitched for the Royals, Braves and now the Twins.

Year Innings ERA 2010 223 3.92 2011 229 3.38 2012 178 5.16 2013 211 3.24 2014 196 3.95 2015 108* 4.00 2016 181 3.38

*Steroid suspension

In a starting rotation full of question marks, Santana, by comparison, feels like more of a sure thing. If his career track record is any indication, he’ll pitch somewhere between 180-200 innings with an ERA of about 4.00. He’ll strike out a shade more than 7 batters per 9 innings and walk fewer than 3 batters in those innings. These are broad brush strokes, of course. We’ll dive deeper on the matter of projecting Santana in spring training.

I would guess he’ll get the ball on Opening Day. My only question is whether he’ll still be wearing a Twins uniform in September.

Following an offseason with a weak starting pitching free-agent market, I wonder what the trade demands will be like for starters in Santana’s position this July. Will the Twins still be in the race? If not, would they be willing to move pitching in trades? Will Santana add intangible benefits that go beyond his contract, such as mentorship for young J.O. Berrios?

Santana is the one out of three big pitching contracts Terry Ryan handed out that has worked out for the Twins. His 4-year, $55 million deal still looks like money well spent. (Phil Hughes’ initial contract was a great bet, but the subsequent extension currently looks like a mistake. And after a trade-deadline deal last summer, the Twins are paying Ricky Nolasco $4 million to be a leader for the Anaheim Angels.)

We’ve seen it a couple of times in Santana’s 12-year career: he’s willing to bet on himself. He’s taken some one-year deals, he’s waited until spring to sign, and his current contract has an option year in 2019 that would become guaranteed if he passes a physical and pitched 400 innings this year and next, including 200 in 2018.

He’ll make a total of $27 million the next two seasons, and then if that option year doesn’t automatically trigger, his employer will have the option to pay him $14 million or let him walk. Given what teams are paying for starting pitching, even into a hurler’s late-30’s, let’s assume the contract goes the distance.

So at this year’s nonwaiver trade deadline, Santana will have two years and $27.5 million remaining on his deal (plus a prorated portion for the final two months of the season). Who knows what kind of player that could bring back in return, but for the Twins it might be worth exploring the possibility.

Just a sampling of trade-deadline swaps from last year:

–Starting pitcher Matt Moore was traded for third baseman Matt Duffy and a couple prospects.

–The A’s packaged Rich Hill and Josh Reddick in a trade for three prospects.

–Andrew Cashner was traded for basically three prospects, once the Padres’ medical situation was straightened out.

–Drew Pomeranz netted the Padres a top pitching prospect from the Red Sox.

For now, I view Santana as the anchor of the staff. In the future, perhaps he’s a trade chip. Or maybe the Twins want to hang onto him because he’s helped shore up their most glaring weakness. Where would the Twins have been the past two seasons without him?

