Better odds: Twins win A.L. Central or the Wild come back to win series?

The Wild lost another tough game to Mike Yeo and the St. Louis Blues, and the chances are slim that they come back from a 3-0 series deficit.

I joked about those odds on Twitter and that was met with a question that I think was meant to be tongue-in-cheek. It got me thinking.

@DerekWetmore Higher odds: Wild coming back from 0-3 or the Twins winning the AL Central? — Drew Sikkink (@DrewSikkink) April 16, 2017

Good question. Should make for a fun thought experiment.

So, just for simplicity, let’s agree that we’re not going to answer this question scientifically, or fully, to anyone’s satisfaction. That kind of answer is just unknowable. (And if it was knowable, sports would be a whole lot less fun.)

But we can use some reason in our answering method. First up, the Twins.

Minnesota won 7 of its first 11 games. Sunday’s loss makes the team 7-5, a significant improvement from last season’s 0-9 start to the year. The hot start is one of the early surprises of the baseball season, and it has some people locally wondering: Are the Twins for real or is this just a hot stretch?

Now, I’m not going to say the Twins can’t have a good summer. Of course they can. I will just say that I’d be surprised if the ERA for Minnesota’s starting rotation remains better than 3.00 for a full season. (It’s currently 2.66 after Hector Santiago’s good start Sunday.)

Let’s set aside whether or not I think the Twins will win the division, and we’ll turn to some people much smarter than me. Entering Sunday, the Twins were near the top of the division and everybody’s winter favorite, the Indians, were in last place at 5-7. At the time of this writing, FanGraphs.com projected that the Twins have a 2.2% chance of winning the A.L. Central.

FanGraphs still sees the Indians as the overwhelming favorite, and they give the Tigers a much better chance than the Twins to win the division. The Royals also have a better chance of winning the division, according to those projections.

If you’re a Twins fan hanging onto hope, you’ll find solace in the fact that the Royals couldn’t handle the Twins in the opening series, and if Minnesota can beat up on division opponents, they’ll be in a much better position than they were last year. And hey, if that pitching continues to hold an ERA under 3.00, that 2.2% projection eventually will jump over the summer.

Earlier in the week, I had written about the Wild’s 1-0 deficit and the percentage chance they recover to win the series, based on historical precedence. Back then, I suggested that a 1-0 deficit was no big deal. But I’ll gladly concede that needing to win four games in a row – down 3-0 in a Best-of-7 series – is, in fact, a big deal.

If history is an indication, the Wild are more or less doomed. For one thing, they have to win on the road twice, and the margin for error is gone. For another, Blues goalie Jake Allen has been exceptionally good this series. It’s anecdotal, but that’s going to be a tough thing to overcome for Minnesota. And lastly, there have been 204 instances of NHL teams trailing 3 games to none in a playoff series. Those teams have recovered to win the series just four times, according to Hockey-Reference.com.

It’s happened before, in other words, about 1.96% of the time.

Will the Wild pull off the feat?

It’s not impossible but definitely improbable.