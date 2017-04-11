ByungHo Park hits disabled list in the minor leagues

Former (and future?) Twins DH ByungHo Park has landed on the 10-day minor league disabled list, according to Triple-A Rochester’s head of P.R., Nate Rowan. Park has a strained right hamstring, per Rowan.

ByungHo Park has been placed on the @RocRedWings 7-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain. Raul Fernandez added from AA. #MNTwins — Nate Rowan (@njrowan) April 11, 2017

Park was removed from the 40-man roster before spring training, cleared waivers, and became a minor league. He had 6 home runs in spring training as a minor league invite, but that wasn’t enough to earn the former Korean league MVP a spot on Minnesota’s opening day roster.

Park and Kennys Vargas are both in Triple-A right now, vying for a chance to get back to the big leagues. Robbie Grossman has been the primary DH for the Twins, although that spot could continue to rotate around depending on matchups and other factors.

Last season, his first with the Twins, Park hit just .191/.275/.409 with 12 home runs in 244 plate appearances. He struck out in 32.8% of his plate appearances, although he did flash impressive power when he did make contact.