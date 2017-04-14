Keep your eye on him: Berrios off to a great start at Triple-A Rochester

The Twins entered the season with a starting rotation that could most politely be described as a question mark. They had Ervin Santana, and then a collection of pitchers behind him that drew unfavorable reviews from the national media this winter.

Hector Santiago didn’t pitch well when he first got to the Twins at last year’s trade deadline. Kyle Gibson posted a 5.07 ERA last year and had what had to be one of the most frustrating years of his career. Ditto for Phil Hughes, who pitched terribly with a diminished fastball and then got smoked in the leg with a line drive and later had surgery to relieve symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome. Adalberto Mejia appeared to be out of gas by the time he pitched for the Twins late summer last year, following a late-July trade with the Giants (Eduardo Nunez).

Collectively, those five guys have actually been pretty good so far this year. Twins starters have combined to post a 3.66 ERA, which is 11th best in baseball as of Friday morning. Only Mejia has had a really short start, when he got just 5 outs in his first start of the year. (More predictive numbers suggest that the group’s ERA is likely to go up, and maybe go up considerably, but for now it’s worth pointing out that their early results have been good.)

And that brings us to a guy who isn’t currently in the rotation.

With the Twins’ starting staff helping Minnesota get out to a fast start, J.O. Berrios has been excellent in Triple-A Rochester. In two starts for the Red Wings, Berrios has yet to allow an earned run. He’s 1-0 with a 13:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio in the 14 innings he’s pitched for Rochester. In his first outing he threw 77 pitches in 6 innings, then he upped both of those totals to 84 in 8 frames Thursday.

In short, his stat line looks like the same dominant starter we’ve seen in the minors before. The nagging and complicated question last year was: why didn’t we see that same kind of dominance in the big leagues?

For all the excellent numbers he posted before his much-anticipated call-up to the Twins, the 22-year-old struggled last year. Once in the Majors, his final season stat line wasn’t pretty. He posted an 8.02 ERA in 14 starts, and his strikeout rate, his walk rate and his home-run rate all went in the wrong direction. In 58 innings with the Twins last year, Berrios had a 49:35 strikeout-to-walk ratio and allowed 12 home runs.

In my opinion, the command of his fastball was his greatest undoing, but it’s hard to explain that all away with just one cause.

Berrios was one of 10 or 11 pitchers in the competition to make the starting rotation in spring training. He was weeded out of that battle, in part because he went to pitch for Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic and just didn’t have the pitch count built up to carry a 100-pitch load every fifth day beginning in early April.

I believe you’ll see him at some point this year, and it’s possible it could be soon. There are other moving parts, like rotation health and the effectiveness (and roster flexibility) of individual members of the Twins’ rotation. But the least you can say about Berrios through two outings in the minor leagues is that he’s taking care of his end of the equation.