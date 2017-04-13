Mining the Minors: Daniel Palka Swinging Well; Nick Burdi Back

As the Twins were finishing up their season-opening sweep of Kansas City last Thursday, the minor league season got underway for most of the Twins’ affiliates. As with all things baseball this time of year, small sample size prevents us from drawing anything resembling definitive conclusions about the progress of players and teams. The Twins, for example, are at about the same point in their season as the Vikings are going into the fourth quarter of their first game.

Nevertheless, if we’re allowing Byron Buxton’s horrific offensive start to give us significant angst about his approach at the plate, then we should also allow ourselves the freedom to make some initial observations about Twins prospects after a week of play. So, let’s take a look at how the prospects that I’m following here have done so far.

Nick Gordon, SS: Gordon is off to a fast start in his first taste of Double-A baseball. In six games, the No. 1 overall prospect is hitting .320/.357/.440 with a home run. He’s drawn two walks while striking out five times, and added a stolen base. If things go really well, it’s not unreasonable to think Gordon’s totals at the end of the season could come fairly close to his current numbers. Gordon’s a career .287/.337/.374 hitter, but as the talented 21-year-old continues to mature, it wouldn’t be all that surprising to see his offensive numbers continue to rise. I wrote previously that stealing more bases would be a nice tool for Gordon to add, and while one stolen base obviously tells us little, it’s something to continue to monitor.

To me, the most interesting development so far is Gordon starting regularly at shortstop. This isn’t surprising, of course, but whether he can stick at short is an open question, and when Paul Molitor played him at second base this spring, I wondered whether the Twins were at least contemplating a shift to second.

“He’s getting a chance to see the field defensively from both spots [shortstop and second base], which is probably good for him,” Molitor said at the time. “I think probably [his] offense is a little ahead of his defense right now.”

So far, the Twins appear committed to seeing him play almost every day at shortstop, starting him there in five of the first six games. That’s the right move, in my opinion, and a departure from last year’s debacle with Jorge Polanco. In 2016, Polanco played zero games at shortstop, before being called up and asked to play the position in the major leagues. For what it’s worth, Gordon’s committed one error so far this season. Playing him at shortstop does have implications for another Twins prospect, however…

Engelb Vielma, 2B/SS: In last week’s column, I questioned the Twins’ decision to assign Vielma and Gordon to the same Chattanooga team. Vielma is a top-notch defensive shortstop with questionable hitting ability. Given that he needs to prove he can hit, not field, before he’s given a chance in the show, I thought the Twins would give Vielma the everyday shortstop job at Rochester to see if he can hit Triple-A pitching. Instead, they’re having Vielma start mostly at second base in Chattanooga, while non-prospect Bengie Gonzalez starts in Rochester. This may suggest that the Twins are grooming Vielma to be a utility infielder rather than an everyday shortstop. It’s possible they’ve concluded that he’s unlikely to ever hit enough to be a big league regular, and that he’d provide the highest value to the organization as a slick-fielding defensive replacement who can play multiple positions. If this is indeed how the Twins view him, then having him learn a new position in Chattanooga is a logical move. Vielma’s had a nice start at the plate and in the field, hitting .333/.368/.444 with a couple of doubles, while converting all of his chances in the field.

Daniel Palka, RF: So far, Palka has done exactly what he needs to do this year—rake. In six games, he already has two home runs, while slashing a robust .261/.370/.522. In my view, the most encouraging thing about that stat line is the OBP. Palka’s already drawn four walks (plus one intentional) in 27 plate appearances. A big key for him, I think, is to cut down on his strikeouts and increase his walk rate. Early on, he’s showing progress in that area. If he can continue to get on base at around a .370 clip and hit for power, he’ll be in a Twins uniform sooner rather than later.

Nick Burdi, RHP: Burdi continues to progress nicely in his comeback from arm injuries. He’s pitched 3.1 innings of scoreless ball, striking out six. Some reports out of Fort Myers had Burdi pitching 97-99, and his fastball sat around 95-97 in his appearance on Wednesday, according to the minor league broadcast. Burdi’s been a bit of a forgotten man among Twins’ prospects due to an up-and-down 2015 and lost 2016 (injury), but that could change in a hurry if he continues to pitch well. Remember that he was a Top 100 prospect just two years ago.

Stephen Gonsalves, LHP: Gonsalves has started the year on the DL, which is a bit concerning for the Twins’ No. 2 prospect. In March, he suffered a shoulder injury similar to the one that cost him most of the Arizona Fall League, and hasn’t pitched in a competitive game since. The Twins are saying the injury isn’t serious, but there’s always some concern when a pitcher misses a significant amount of time due to an injury to his pitching shoulder.

Wild Card: Travis Blankenhorn, 3B: Parker Hageman of Twins Daily had an interesting tweet about Blankenhorn’s new approach at the plate. Hageman noted that Blankenhorn added a leg kick in mid-2016 and has changed the position of the bat barrel prior to contact this season. We don’t know for sure that those changes are responsible for his monster start to the year, of course, but either way, he’s been impressive. Blankenhorn’s hitting .385/.429/.808 with five extra base hits for Single-A Cedar Rapids through seven games. Don’t be surprised if the Twins’ No. 7 prospect is in Fort Myers by mid-summer.