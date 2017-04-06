New Twins catcher Jason Castro makes his presence known in season-opening sweep

MINNEAPOLIS — In the dead of a Minnesota winter, the Twins got a little bit of heat from the shrinking group of fans over the team’s quiet offseason. Well, the biggest offseason acquisition, Jason Castro, has made his presence felt immediately.

It’s only three games, but let’s give credit where it’s due with the Twins off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2007. Castro’s been an offensive force, he threw out a base stealer to complete a double play, and there’s also that subtle impact that’s hard to quantify: his defense and assistance provided to the pitcher on the mound.

“We’re kind of watching some of our game planning on certain hitters and how he was able to help Ervin [Santana] and then a couple of relievers execute,” manager Paul Molitor said Monday after an Opening Day Twins win. “It worked out well today”

You couldn’t read much about Castro this winter without finding rave reviews for the way he presents strikes to umpires and gets extra calls for his pitchers. But Castro’s added defensive value to the Twins goes beyond pitch framing, at least that’s the hope from the club’s decision makers.

A strike-him-out, throw-him-out double play in the first inning Wednesday helped Hector Santiago erase an early base runner. That skill is as-advertised for Castro, who has thrown out runners at about a league-average rate the past three seasons. Former Twins catcher, Kurt Suzuki, on the other hand, was one of the worst catchers at cutting down base stealers. Castro has thrown out 26.6% percent of attempted base thieves in the past three years, whereas Suzuki threw out just 19.3%. In fact, Suzuki had the lowest rate among the 24 catchers who had 2,000 combined innings behind the plate in the past three years.

And Castro seems to frequently be on the same page with the pitcher on the mound. Santiago was asked if he disagreed with any of Castro’s pitch selection decisions Wednesday. Santiago said he shook his head one time and asked Castro for a different pitch. He threw the one he wanted—and he gave up a base hit. Lesson learned, perhaps.

That’s perhaps the most important thing for the Twins, and the reason they committed three years and more than $24 million to the free-agent catcher. And yet, it’s hard to put a number on it.

The contract he signed seemed to be primarily about his defensive prowess and reputation as a catcher.

The impressive series with the bat, then, must be a bonus.

On Opening Day he delivered a 2-RBI single. On Wednesday he drew 4 walks and scored a pair of runs, including the eventual winning run in the 2nd inning. Thursday he was at it again, with another walk, two runs scored, and perhaps the biggest hit of the day for the Twins, a go-ahead RBI double in the 7th inning that gave the Twins a 4-3 lead.

“I’m trying to be a little bit more patient at the plate and not trying to force things,” Castro said. “I made some adjustments this offseason that I’m kind of tinkering with, trying to get the feel right over spring [training]. Kind of feeling good and the biggest test is that transition into games, that’s when you really see how those adjustments you made translate.”

Molitor was asked about Castro after a big first series at the plate.

“We saw a lot of good signs in camp about the way he was approaching his at-bats,” Molitor said. “He’s had years where he’s been a good offensive player, in addition to being one of the better defensive catchers in the game. I think he feels really good about his offense right now, and it’s showing up both in terms of the balls that he’s hitting and the pitches that he’s taking.”

It’s still too early to say Castro will turn back the clock to 2013, when he hit .276/.350/.485 with 18 home runs for the Astros, but it’s a nice start to the season for the Twins biggest winter investment.