So, the offense is bad news for Byron Buxton, but it’s not all bad news

MINNEAPOLIS – Byron Buxton has had a tough go of things at the plate to start the year. We’ve written at length about his issues, so I’ll just summarize by saying that he’s seemed to guess the wrong pitch more often than most hitters, and when he swings his bat he comes up empty far more often than most.

He laced a double to right-center field Saturday, his second extra-base hit of the season. His strikeout rate is still way too high and his batting line still is not pretty. But there is good news for the team’s highest rated prospect since Joe Mauer. For one thing, it appears Buxton hasn’t allowed his hitting slump to carry over to the defensive side of his game and/or crush his confidence. Secondly, and perhaps just as importantly, he’s continued to excel in the outfield.

With his speed, Buxton will make catches other outfielders simply couldn’t get to. Or he’ll make difficult catches look more routine than his peers. Already this season, Buxton has made several game-changing catches, and he’s specifically been cited for creating a win with his glove last Friday, when starting pitcher Phil Hughes had a fly ball fest and wound up with a nice, clean stat line thanks in part to Buxton’s range in the outfield.

“He’s a smart enough kid to know that, as tough as it’s been for him to get going the first nine games here with his bat, that he can still be a difference-maker in the outcome of the game,” manager Paul Molitor said. “…He can impact the game in so many ways. Right now we’re not seeing it in all phases of what we feel he’s going to eventually do. But I think he’s smart enough to realize that he’s got to stay sharp on the defensive end and just try to keep working through until he starts to make a little bit more consistent contact.”

It might not make intuitive sense to those of us outside the game of baseball. But you’ll hear players and coaches and managers talk about this phenomenon all the time. If a player is slumping at the plate, for example, how is it affecting his defense? If it’s not, he’s considered to be mentally fit. He’s good at “separating.” On the other hand, there’s been plenty of anecdotal evidence of a player going into a funk at the plate, and dwelling on his plate appearances, only to screw up in the field for lack of focus. The inverse could also be true. Slumping defense turns into an offensive rut.

Twins play-by-play broadcaster Cory Provus appeared on Friday’s Mackey & Judd show on 1500ESPN. He says Buxton has not let the glaring struggles bleed over and affect his elite defense. He pointed to Trevor Plouffe or possibly Brian Dozier as players who, early in their career, allowed one thing to negatively affect the other. Buxton hasn’t, he said.

“A lot of questions about Buxton — about the offense — and I get it. But [Brian] Dozier made the point, and I think accurately, about how the Twins are not 6-3 without [Buxton],” Provus said, before Minnesota’s record reached its current 7-4 mark. “He has proven valuable [defensively].”

If he continues to struggle to this exaggerated extent – more than half his plate appearances entering Saturday’s game ended in a strikeout – the Twins have to make a difficult assessment. The question becomes: What level of “bad” can Minnesota tolerate offensively from Buxton in order to benefit from the “good” he brings in center field?

Before the Twins kicked off a homestand with 10 games in 10 days, Buxton stood at his locker in the home clubhouse and answered questions about his struggles. He sounded matter-of-fact about his situation. The 23-year-old said he believes he needs to get back to feeling comfortable at the plate, and not worry so much about mechanics. He says he needs to do a better job of not pulling off breaking pitches, since opposing pitchers aren’t exactly feeling compelled to give him fastballs right now.

Buxton didn’t sound devastated. He wasn’t celebrating the interview opportunity, by any means, but he also didn’t run and hide.

“I can just speak of publicly, when I’ve seen him, you wouldn’t know it that he’s struck out in, what 60 percent of his at-bats, whatever it is right now,” Provus told Mackey & Judd in the radio interview. “But I see him in small samples, I don’t see him in the dugout during the game. I don’t see him in the clubhouse an hour before the game. … He’s still upbeat, he’s still smiling. You see him walking around Chicago or walking around Detroit where the team stayed, and you wouldn’t know [he’s struggling].

“He’s not just like hibernating,” Provus said. “He accepts the reality, he can’t hide the numbers. But he still is such a key cog, and a big reason why the Twins have won six of nine [at the time, and now seven of 11 games].”