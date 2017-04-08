Wetmore: 2 bits of bad news and 3 silver linings from Twins’ first loss

The Twins on Saturday lost their first game of the season. Depending on your perspective, that’s either good news or bad news. I try to be as down the middle as I can in my analysis here on this fine website, and so I’m going to give you wonderful readers a dose of each. Losing a baseball game is a suboptimal outcome, but on the other hand, Optimism Reigns.

For starters, the bad news.

–The Twins had their no-error string snapped.

It had been relatively clean fielding for Minnesota until Saturday, when they took a big step backward, although perhaps just for a day.

Miguel Sano and Jason Castro failed to connect in a rundown after the White Sox botched a squeeze play with a runner on third base. Castro fired down to Sano at third base and they had the runner trapped, but Sano messed up the rundown, because he held the ball too long and couldn’t track down the runner himself. It was a weird play, because it should have been an easy out, but Sano’s bad decision cost an out and a run.

Until that play, the only defensive issue was a ball Sano failed to field out of the lefty shift from about the shortstop’s position in the opening series against the Royals at Target Field.

To make matters slightly worse, Sano also botched a ground ball on a routine play in the 5th inning Saturday.

Byron Buxton, who has been great defensively so far this season, dropped a ball and crashed into the chain-link fence in the outfield. It would have been an excellent catch. The bad news is that he didn’t make it, the good news is that he stayed in the game after the collision. Oh, and he had his first hit to the outfield in the 3rd inning.

Finally, Jorge Polanco failed to make a play to his right in the 7th. It would have been a nice play if he had made it, but it wasn’t impossible. Whether or not Polanco can be a regular shortstop remains an open question, in my book.

–Saturday was the Twins’ first bad start from a pitcher. Actually, I’d consider that pretty good news.

Adalberto Mejia, the fifth starter out of spring training, only lasted 1 2/3 innings Saturday, which snapped a string of otherwise good starting pitching for Minnesota. That’s by far the biggest question mark, and on balance it’s the biggest variable to whether or not they’ll have a good season this year.

Mejia got 5 outs and gave up 3 runs (2 earned) in his first outing of the year. He also walked a pair of runners and left in the 2nd inning with White Sox runners on first and second base. He would have been out of the inning without a run scoring if not for Sano’s gaffe.

Ervin Santana pitched 7 strong innings on opening day (1 run).

Hector Santiago followed that by giving up just 1 run in his 5 innings of work.

Kyle Gibson capped the sweep of the Royals with 5 innings and 3 earned runs in a 5-3 Twins wins.

Phil Hughes logged 6 innings of 1-run ball in his first start post-surgery.

They weren’t all excellent starts, but they were successful in limiting damage and keeping runs to a minimum.

On the brighter side, J.O. Berrios posted solid numbers for Triple-A Rochester in the team’s opener. Berrios pitched 6 scoreless innings with a 7:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He’ll emerge in the Twins rotation at some point this summer, I would imagine.

Now for some Good News

— Jason Castro continued to be an offensive force with a 2-run home run. I don’t necessarily expect it to continue, but through five games, the new Twins catcher has been their best hitter.

–Starting 5-0 wouldn’t have necessarily secured anything.

Still, a 4-1 start is better than last year’s toe-stubbing disaster out of the gates. I heard on the radio broadcast of the game that the 1968 Twins had started 6-0 (good!) and won just 79 games (oh, nevermind).

So I looked up that season and what’s crazy to me about it is that the 1967 Twins had won 91 games. And they won 97 games in 1969!

So for what it’s worth, a good start doesn’t exactly project to a great season. But let’s not call it “meaningless.” Because in this case, the Twins did play four good games, with good defense and pitching—both starting pitching and relief. All that stuff is good news for Minnesota. And if you picture the season 162 games and a .500 team is equally likely to win any of the 162 games (50% chance), then a 4-0 start means a little something. Let’s say you think the Twins are a .500 team in terms of talent and health. Then the season resets after 4 games. Then theoretical .500 Twins win 79 of their remaining 158 contests (half), and finish 83-79. That’s probably spitting distance of a Wild Card spot in the postseason.

Anyway, I’m not saying this will happen, and made-up math like this has no practical bearing on the outcome of the season. My only point is that a 6-0 start wouldn’t guarantee success (see 1968 Twins); and at the same time, the hot start isn’t irrelevant (see the quality of play and my pretend-math thought experiment).

–Final silver lining: It was unlikely the Twins would finish the year 162-0. Maybe the loss will help ease the mounting pressure.