Wetmore: Two of Twins’ most important players have opposite problems right now

The Twins are probably enjoying their off day Monday after starting the season with five wins in six tries. That included a sweep of division rival Kansas City and taking two out of three in Chicago from the White Sox.

Each game in a baseball season has its own story. When I stepped back from the day-to-day happenings on Monday morning, the thing that struck me about this early stretch of the season involves two of their most important players.

Miguel Sano and Byron Buxton basically have the opposite problem right now.

That’s not to say it’s unexpected, but for me it’s the biggest theme for the Twins after one week, since it has longer-term significance. Sano has been an offensive force and he’s muddied things in the field. Buxton has been a terrific centerfielder through one week, making several rangy and diving catches. He’s been a mess at the plate, though, finally compelling manager Paul Molitor to drop him down in the batting order Saturday and Sunday.

Sano

The big man is hitting .350/.458/.850 with 2 home runs and a triple. He’s also shown an ability to open the throttle on the bases when he’s needed to motor around to score or nab an extra base. He has 7 runs and 8 RBIs after 6 games. And we’ll see if this trend continues, but he’s walking more often than he has in the past (16.7 %) and striking out less often (29.2%). It’s very early, so mark that down as something to monitor rather than a definitive statement that he’s improved in those areas.

His defense has been another story. The White Sox failed to execute a squeeze play with a runner on third base Saturday, and he was hung out to dry between third base and home. Sano and Jason Castro should have had an easy out, except that Sano ran the runner too far to the plate and couldn’t catch up to him by himself, so at the last moment, he tried in vain to flip the ball to Castro for a hero tag. The exchange was dropped, the run scored, and it’s hard to blame Castro.

Sano also has been charged with two errors at third base and maybe could have been tagged with another in the opening series against the Royals when he botched a ground ball out of a defensive shift. Last year, it was dropped popups that drove Sano crazy and probably disturbed his employer, too. He still has the tools to be a good fielder, I believe, but if he can’t handle routine ground balls and catch easy popups like every other Major Leaguer, then it could be a long season for Sano at third base.

Buxton

Buxton has helped save the runs just by tracking down fly balls that other outfielders might not catch, and that includes some highlight reel-worthy grabs. He’s got incredible speed and a strong, accurate arm. The tools are there to be a Gold Glover in centerfield.

His offense has been a different story.

So far, only everyday player has swung and missed more often than Buxton. He’s got an incredibly high 26.2% swinging strike rate, according to FanGraphs.com. That’s lousy even by Buxton’s standards, since his career swing-and-miss rate is about 15%. And that’s compounded, perhaps, because he’s swinging more frequently than he has in the past, including chasing about 45% of pitches outside the strike zone, according to PITCHf/x data.

Now, Buxton doesn’t have to be turn-of-the-century Barry Bonds with the bat to add value to the Twins. His speed and defense reduce the requirements of his offense. He can still be a positive contributor without hitting too much. But he’s got to hit at least a little bit.

Through six games he’s dropped from third in the batting order to eighth, and he’s hitting just .077/.111/.115. He has 14 strikeouts in just 26 plate appearance.

And to be clear, it’s not the utter lack of numbers that’s concerning. Plenty of players could experience a slump in the first week, have a lousy batting line, and we would shrug it off as statistical noise without any significant meaning.

Take a look at how he’s getting out, though, and it paints a concerning pitcher. He’s striking out in more than half his plate appearances. He’s swung through 10 fastballs, 10 breaking balls, and eight changeups. Eventually Buxton needs to do two things better than he’s doing right now: 1) identify pitches and the plan opposing pitchers have; and 2) make contact more often.

Easier written than done, I’m guessing.

A few other quick-hit themes:

-The starting pitching has been OK and Ervin Santana has been good. You’d like to see Twins starters getting deeper into games, but so far they’ve been (mostly) good at preventing runs and handing things over to the bullpen, which has been pretty good in holding leads.

-Adalberto Mejia had a short start and eyes will be on that spot in the starting rotation. For what it’s worth, J.O. Berrios posted good numbers in his 6-inning outing for Triple-A Rochester and was named International League pitcher of the week.

-Jorge Polanco and Jason Castro are off to good starts offensively. The bigger question about Polanco is his glove (and arm) at shortstop, but Castro’s is advertised as a big contributor behind the plate.

-To paraphrase the late former Vikings head coach Dennis Green, the outfield defense is what we thought it would be. Buxton, in particular has been excellent, and Max Kepler and Eddie Rosario have been strong defensive contributors as well.

