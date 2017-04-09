Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: Dropping Buxton, leveraging relievers, Sano homers again

The Twins got another nice start from Ervin Santana, who outdueled White Sox ace Jose Quintana on Sunday to help Minnesota notch its fifth win in six games.

On Saturday, I wrote about how a fast start doesn’t necessarily foretell great fortune for this club, but it also shouldn’t be ignored.

This column presents 5 thoughts from Sunday’s game:

1. Has the patience run out for Byron Buxton?

Paul Molitor wrote Buxton’s name third on the lineup card during the opening series of the season. Buxton struggled mightily at the plate, with plenty of strikeouts and plenty of underlying concerns, like swinging and missing at way too many breaking balls and offspeed pitches.

The Twins, however, went 3-0 in those games, even without offensive production from one of their most pivotal players.

After the short homestand, Molitor was asked if he’d given thought to moving Buxton down the lineup to alleviate any pressure he might be putting on himself to produce at that critical spot. “I’m not thinking about doing that,” the manager said. “We just won three games.”

It wasn’t long before Molitor started thinking about it, though. Buxton was bumped down in the lineup Saturday, struggled again, and then against a tough lefty on Sunday, Buxton batted 8th.

I’m not sure if we can take anything substantial from the move, at least as far as the long-term is concerned. It doesn’t appear that Molitor will be stubborn with lineup decisions. It was a fairly quick hook from my perspective, although I’ll concede that other observers I’ve heard from believe it was overdue. The lineup looks much better and deeper if Buxton is hitting in the top 3 and is a force at the plate. But if he’s a speed-only hitter who fails to make enough contact to get on base at a respectable rate, then the Twins don’t really have much choice in the matter.

2. I’m not questioning Jorge Polanco’s bat.

The Twins shortstop had a pair of hits, including a solo home run against Jose Quintana. He’s off to a good start to the year offensively, and that’s in keeping with his minor league production levels.

Keep in mind, Polanco is just 23 years old. Last season with the Twins he hit .282/.332/.424 in a partial season and took over the shortstop role. At Triple-A Rochester that season, he hit .276/.335/.457. He frequently posted good on-base percentages in the minor leagues, especially if you’re giving bonus points for his age and defensive position. He hasn’t delivered much power in the past, although it might be worth pointing out that he came to spring training last year looking significantly more muscular than he had in the past.

After a misplay during Saturday’s game, I still think it’s fair to say there are open questions about his defense. But I do believe he can hit.

3. Molitor has shown a willingness to have bullpen flexibility.

Against the Royals, Molitor used Ryan Pressly in the 6th inning to get out of a tight spot. That doesn’t mean Pressly is their 6th inning reliever—I actually think Pressly will settle in as their setup man early this year. He’s got the best overall stuff in the bullpen, in my opinion.

I think it’s the right play to use good relievers in the most important spots, rather than designate an inning for every reliever and etch it in stone. That is, assuming the reliever is on board with that kind of flexible usage, and I’ve been told that Pressly is cool with it.

Twins CBO Derek Falvey comes from a team that traded for fireman Andrew Miller at the non-waiver trade deadline last year, and then went to the extreme to put him in high-leverage situations early in games during their run to the World Series.

Molitor also used his closer, Brandon Kintzler, on Sunday with the bases loaded and 2 outs in the 8th inning. Kintzler hit a batter to force in a run, and then uncorked a wild pitch—but luckily for the Twins none of the runners advanced on the ball to the backstop. Then Kintzler came back to strike out Yolmer Sanchez to get out of the jam and preserve the lead. He pitched a scoreless 9th inning to complete the 4-out save.

4. Miguel Sano just keeps mashing.

The big third baseman hit another home run on Sunday, this one off White Sox reliever Nate Jones. It’s safe to say Sano’s bat is off to a much better start than his glove. He’s been unsteady in the field through the first two series of the year, but the real value the Twins have gained comes from Sano’s power. He told me this spring that he wants to strike out less often without losing his power, and he specifically mentioned Miguel Cabrera as a prototype to emulate.

The Twins would take that, I’m guessing.

It’s way too early in the year to dig into his stats page and try to figure out if he’s succeeding in his plan to cut down the strikeouts, but it’s clear that he’s still making forceful contact. His first home run of the year left his bat at 114 miles per hour, which matches his hardest hit ball from last season, according to Statcast data. That homer will be displayed on the Exit Velocity leaderboard at the end of the season. In the first series of the season, Sano also clobbered a triple that nearly left the yard to right-center at Target Field. (That sounds like something Miguel Cabrera would do.)

If Sano hits for power, strikes outs a lot, walks a lot and can’t play reasonable defense, he’ll most likely be a good player. But the opportunity for the Twins is much greater than that. If Sano can turn his tools into a polished and dependable third baseman, he would be not just a good player but a great one.

5. Readers: Would you like to see in-game analysis, a Q&A or other?

On Sunday I took to the 1500ESPN Facebook page to stream a live video answeringTwins questions from people that were online. I’m not sharing that to get you to click on the video—I’m more interested in your feedback.

Would you watch that kind of thing if it became a regular feature? Let me know on Facebook or in response to my email newsletter. What would you like to see from our Twins coverage this season?

Like baseball? Find Derek on Facebook.