Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: If Twins need to bench Byron Buxton, who plays centerfield?

The Twins are in a tight spot in center field. Byron Buxton, expected to be a significant part of the future of the team, has instead been maddeningly consistent this year – consistently unable to make contact at the plate.

I wrote about Buxton this winter, and used the word ‘superstar’ in the headline. That’s not looking good for me right now. Buxton has been great in center field, but on Wednesday he was benched by manager Paul Molitor, probably in large part because the speedy outfielder had struck out 17 times in 30 plate appearances, including swinging and missing at about 1 out of every 4 pitches. Two of his three hits didn’t leave the infield, and one was a bunt in Thursday’s game.

That’s a bad stretch, and while it doesn’t mean his career is over by any means, it’s not exactly what the Twins likely were hoping for: a sign that he’s ready to hit in the big leagues at age 23.

I should be clear. I wouldn’t bench Buxton and I certainly wouldn’t send the subtle hint he’s not good enough by sending him to the minor leagues after a rotten week and a half. I’ve received the question a number of times, though, and so it’s a thought I’ve entertained. Who would play center field for the Twins if Buxton can’t?

There are five names I considered, and I’m not sure which would be the most appealing. Based on how they played things Wednesday, though, I’m pretty sure the Twins’ preference right now would be to…

Play Eddie Rosario in center field, and fill the left field vacancy with somebody on the roster.

Depending on the matchup, that could be current DH Robbie Grossman. If Buxton is on the bench in this scenario, the Twins have the best defensive replacement/pinch runner outfielder in the Majors, and maybe they accept the step back in the field to earn a step forward at the plate for the rest of the game.

Or, on the other hand, if you envision Buxton in the minor leagues, perhaps that means Kennys Vargas gets recalled to take over the DH role, while Grossman becomes the regular left fielder for the time being. For that to work, he’d need to improve in the field from last year, and I believe he’s capable of doing that.

The other palatable option would be to…

Play Max Kepler in center field, understanding there’d be an inevitable step down in range, and then find a player or combination of players fit to play right field. Again, maybe that’s Grossman or Danny Santana or a minor league masher like Daniel Palka. I actually think you might see Chris Gimenez play outfield at some point this season, even though he hasn’t played there in a game since 2012. (There’s a nonzero chance, anyway.)

I wrote this spring about how it’s possible we’ve under-rated Kepler as an outfielder. That’s not to say he’s Buxton. And the Twins tipped their hand on Wednesday, when they sat Buxton and slid Rosario to center instead of Kepler.

It’s hard to pick apart that decision from my chair, but it’s worth introducing Kepler as a possibility.

Of course, the Twins might prefer to…

Play Danny Santana in centerfield and bat him way down in the order, just as a way to keep the number of moving parts to a minimum.

Personally, I don’t think Santana is that good in the field. I think he’s at best an extra player in the Majors. The value in having him start would be that 1) It would give Buxton a chance to step back from things; and 2) It would allow Kepler and Rosario to stay put. The value in those two things isn’t zero, but I feel that the sum of the value often gets overstated. It reminds me of when Joe Mauer, at the height of his powers, batted third and during Mauer’s days off, backup catcher Mike Redmond would take over that spot in the batting order to keep things in place. It just doesn’t seem to me like the optimal strategy.

If you don’t think the Twins’ backup plan at center field is currently on the roster, you’d have to go to Triple-A Rochester and pluck a guy like…

Zack Granite

Granite is a prospect and he’s on the 40-man roster, so he could be an option in the future. The only problem is that right now he’s on the 7-day disabled list in Triple-A, nursing an oblique strain. He is back to throwing, but he hasn’t hit yet, and indications are that he’s at least a week away from returning. It’d be surprising if he moved quickly to Target Field, but then again, we’ll have to wait and see how Derek Falvey and Thad Levine handle promotion schedules for position players and pitchers.

Granite was in Major League camp this spring, and is coming off a strong season at the plate for Double-A Chattanooga. The speedy outfielder batted .295/.347/.382 with 56 stolen bases. It would be unfair to compare him to Buxton, but he is fast, he can steal bases, and he got on base at a good clip in the Southern League as a 23-year-old. I’m guessing you’ll see him in a Twins uniform at some point.

J.B. Shuck

Shuck was signed to a minor league deal this winter and got invited to spring training to compete for a spot on the roster. He didn’t make the team, and now he’s playing for the Red Wings, where he’s got just 3 hits and 3 walks in 26 plate appearances (.130/.231/.217 batting line). Further clouding Shuck’s path back to the big leagues: he’s not on the 40-man roster. The Twins would need to clear a space to make room on the roster if they intended to promote Shuck. I can’t say that I expect to see that.

Over the past three seasons in the big leagues, Shuck has batted just .210/.259/.294, although he hit well last year in Triple-A for the White Sox.

Like baseball? Find Derek on Facebook.