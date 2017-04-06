Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: Twins sweep, Sano at 3rd, a tricky decision, Castro’s early impact

MINNEAPOLIS – The Twins are riding high after winning a good ballgame Thursday, 5-3, to complete a sweep of the Royals. It’s a far cry from the start of last season, when the Twins stubbed all 10 toes and fell over forward on the way to an 0-9 start to the season. That club never really recovered, even though they didn’t play terrible baseball in all nine of those losses.

By contrast, the Twins played relatively good baseball in their three wins this week. They got decent if not extended starting pitching, they got solid work out of their bullpen, and the offense won the day by scoring 21 runs in the series.

This column presents 5 thoughts from the twins’ opening series against the Royals:

1. So far, mostly good from Miguel Sano playing third base.

Miguel Sano’s glove is one of the biggest unknowns headed into the season. We obviously won’t have a definitive answer after just three games. The early read, for me, is a little mixed.

On one hand, Sano has made the plays he’s been asked to make and he hasn’t been tagged with an error. On the other hand, Sano did boot one ball and was in the middle of a curious substitution in the 9th inning Wednesday.

The misplay wasn’t technically an error but it’s probably still worth noting. The Twins infield was shifted to the right side for one of Kansas City’s left-handed hitters, so Sano was playing near where you might expect to see a shortstop play. A ground ball was tapped in the infield and Sano came rushing in to try to make a play. He bobbled the ball and the runner was safe on what was scored a base hit. It’s a play Sano probably could have made.

The curious substitution came in the 9th inning of a blowout Twins win Wednesday. With the game clearly out of hand and the Twins carrying only three total bench players in the first week of the season, manager Paul Molitor sent backup catcher Chris Gimenez to third base and bumped Sano over to first base defensively. Sano made a nice scoop on a bad throw from an infielder and Gimenez cleanly fielded a simple ground ball. The move worked just fine, but I couldn’t help but wonder if it’s an indication of anything.

Bench flexibility is important with only three reserves. If Molitor moved Sano to first base in favor of a slick-fielding defensive replacement, I wouldn’t have batted an eye. But when the backup catcher was used at third base and Sano moves to first (rather than the other way around), it caught my attention. Maybe it’s nothing. Maybe it was Molitor just testing his infield’s flexibility in a game that was already in hand. But I’m curious to see how often Sano plays first base this year – and which infielders the Twins appear to prefer as third basemen.

2. Run scoring in general has been good news for the Twins.

And more specifically – and coincidentally – 7th-inning run scoring against the Royals. I owe a tip of the cap to Twins Radio Network’s Kris Atteberry on this great nugget.

Preamble: It’s fair to note that this isn’t the same Royals bullpen we’ve grown accustomed to in recent years. They’ve still got relief ace Kelvin Herrera, but gone are Wade Davis and Greg Holland.

Still, this stat that was relayed to me was a little surprising: In the first two games of the series against the Royals, the Twins scored 12 runs in the 7th inning; in 7th innings in the 2015 and 2016 seasons (38 combined games against the Royals) the Twins scored 12 runs. I almost didn’t believe it when I heard it, so I looked it up. Sure enough: in the 7th inning, the Twins scored seven runs in 2016 and five runs in 2015 against Kansas City. The Twins were 4-15 against the Royals last year, and their struggles against the Central Division played a big part in the worst season in franchise history.

Now, we’re only talking about 38 totals innings that past two seasons and there’s some arbitrary nature to this stat, because K.C. didn’t always use a relief ace in the 7th in those previous two years. I just thought it was noteworthy because in this series, the Royals didn’t ever use a relief ace in the 7th inning. And the Twins capitalized on their opportunities.

3. Danny Santana was involved in the kind of play Thursday that launched ‘5 thoughts’ a couple years ago.

Originally, I had intended the column to be observations about some smaller things that the box score might not have captured, and the column has sort of evolved over time. I couldn’t resist writing about this one, even though it won’t tell us much about the Twins going forward.

The Twins led the Royals 2-1 with a runner on first base and one out in the 5th inning. Alcides Escobar lined a ball to left field and speedy Paulo Orlando looked content to stop at third base as Escobar dug for a double. Santana tracked down the ball and threw it to second base to try to get the out – apparently conceding the run – and the Royals third base coach waved Orlando home.

I had wondered if it would have been more useful for Santana to throw to the plate and let the Twins take their chances with runners on second and third base with one out in the inning. Instead, Santana’s throw wasn’t handled cleanly and Escobar was safe at second base and the run scored to tie the game. After talking with several people on the Twins, I don’t exactly think it was a mistake on Santana’s part, it’s just a really tough split-second read – for the left fielder and for cutoff man Jorge Polanco. It looked to me like Polanco was sort of caught in between whether he’d be part of a relay to home or part of a relay to second base, and Santana just threw it in the air to Dozier at second base, unsuccessfully.

The Twins came through with a run in the 5th inning and two more in the 7th to take basically all of the spotlight away from that Santana-Polanco decision. I just figured I’d bring it up in the original spirit of the 5 thoughts column.

4. The way the team is currently built, it appears Molitor will play for matchup advantages.

We saw a different-looking lineup on Opening Day (against lefty Danny Duffy) than we did the next couple days, against right-handed pitchers. I’ll just share the lineups rather than get too deep on the topic after one series. If want to read more, I jotted down some general lineup thoughts during spring training.

LHP (Monday):

2B Brian Dozier

DH Robbie Grossman

CF Byron Buxton

1B Joe Mauer

3B Miguel Sano

C Jason Castro

SS Jorge Polanco

RF Max Kepler

LF Eddie Rosario

RHP (Thursday):

2B Brian Dozier

RF Max Kepler

CF Byron Buxton

1B Joe Mauer

3B Miguel Sano

C Jason Castro

SS Jorge Polanco

DH Eddie Rosario

LF Danny Santana

Molitor also showed a willingness to use everybody in the first series. The only players who haven’t seen action yet are Michael Tonkin and the two starting pitchers scheduled to go next, Phil Hughes and Adalberto Mejia.

In general, I try to think about every hitter as two different hitters—one against righties and one against lefties. Sometimes those two different hitters combine to be a good one overall, like, say, Dozier. Other times, the weaknesses against one type of pitcher makes him far less appealing in those matchups. I’m curious to see how the Twins play that this season with some of the guys expected to be regular contributors.

5. Free agent catcher Jason Castro has made an early impact.

The biggest offseason acquisition has made his presence felt immediately.

Castro had a good series offensively, and also was part of a double play Wednesday, nabbing Alex Gordon attempting to steal second base after a strikeout. That skill is as-advertised for Castro, who has thrown out runners at about a league-average rate the past three seasons. Former Twins catcher, Kurt Suzuki, on the other hand, was one of the worst catchers at cutting down base stealers. Castro has thrown out 26.6% percent of attempted base thieves in the past three years, whereas Suzuki threw out just 19.3%. In fact, Suzuki had the lowest rate among the 24 catchers who had 2,000 combined innings behind the plate in the past three years.

Castro also chipped in at the plate, which you might consider gravy if you’re the Twins. On Opening Day he delivered a 2-RBI single. On Wednesday he drew 4 walks and scored a pair of runs, including the eventual winning run in the 2nd inning. Thursday he was at it again, with perhaps the biggest hit of the day for the Twins, a go-ahead RBI double in the 7th inning that gave the Twins a 4-3 lead.

It was a good first series for the Twins biggest winter investment.

We’ve hit our maximum for thoughts, so we’ll save other noteworthy things for another day. Like Jorge Polanco’s glove (and arm), Byron Buxton’s bat, the bullpen’s construction and usage, the outfield defense, leveraging matchup advantages and plenty more. If you’re new to these 5 thoughts columns, feel free to hang around this summer. Also, I send out an occasional Twins newsletter, which you can subscribe to below.

