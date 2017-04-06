Zulgad: It might be a small sample size but after last season Twins aren’t about to downplay victories

MINNEAPOLIS – How well did things go for the Twins’ in their season-opening series against the Kansas City Royals?

Byron Buxton went 1-for-14 with seven strikeouts in the three games while batting third in each, yet manager Paul Molitor quickly dismissed a question about whether he might drop his over-matched center fielder in the order.

“I’m not thinking about doing that,” Molitor said. “We just won three games.”

Molitor wasn’t even asked about his plans for cleanup hitter Joe Mauer, who went 1-for-11 with three strikeouts.

That’s right, the Twins’ Nos. 3 and 4 hitters went a combined 2-for-25 with 10 strikeouts and, still, a season after starting 0-9 the Twins improved to 3-0 with a 5-3 victory over Kansas City on Thursday at Target Field. That gave the Twins’ 21 runs, while the Royals produced only five, including one apiece in each of the first two games.

This is the Twins’ first 3-0 start since 2007 and the 11th time the franchise has won its first three games since relocating to the Twin Cities in 1961. In losing a franchise-record 103 games last year, the Twins swept only two series. It took the only one series for them to get their first sweep in 2017, and they are three victories from equaling their best start to a season (1968).

“It’s fun,” Molitor said after watching newcomer Jason Castro and Jorge Polanco drive in seventh-inning runs to lift the Twins. “We talk about perspective a lot, but obviously you come out and you’re able to beat a good team three days in a row to start your season. It makes you feel pretty good. (There were) a lot of good things again today.”

Just how good the Royals are going to be this season is up for debate. Kansas City once possessed one of the best bullpens in baseball, but that group imploded in the first three games. Mike Minor gave up two runs on Thursday and in three games the Royals’ relievers surrendered 14 runs, 13 hits and walked 11 in eight innings.

Meanwhile, the Twins bullpen pitched 10 scoreless innings with two walks, five hits and 11 strikeouts in the three games. This included a key appearance by righthander Ryan Pressly on Thursday. Pressly entered for Craig Breslow in the sixth inning with the score tied at 3, the bases loaded and one out. Paulo Orlando then lined out to Buxton and Alcides Escobar grounded into a force out to end the inning.

The bullpen, one of the worst in the big leagues a year ago, wasn’t the only area where the Twins showed improvement. Molitor’s team also showed displayed discipline at the plate, drawing 23 walks in the three games, the most walks in a three-game series by Minnesota since it had 23 in April 2014 against Toronto.

Once again, this probably says as much about Kansas City’s pitching as it does the Twins’ patience, but considering how bad things were in 2016, any sign of progress is going to be welcomed at Target Field.

“I wouldn’t say (it’s us) necessarily being patient because we’re an aggressive team,” second baseman Brian Dozier said. “That’s one of the things in spring training, we created more discipline in all aspects of the game, offensively, too.

“Not just going up there swinging trying to hit the long ball every time. Figuring out ways to create runs each and every inning. Whether it be walks, they were giving it to us yesterday, (Ian) Kennedy and a couple other bullpen guys, doing those little things. That’s what wins you games.”

What also wins you games is limiting mistakes in the field and so far the Twins have done that.

One exception came in the fifth inning when Escobar hit a ball over the head of Danny Santana, the Twins’ utilityman who was playing left field. Santana raced to track down the ball and decided to throw to second even though the lead runner, Orlando, was going to hold up at third. Orlando, however, broke for home when the throw went to Dozier. The second baseman hurried a throw to the plate that was off the mark as Escobar scored to tie it at 2-2.

Last season, that play would have been a surprise to no one. In this series, it was a rare miscue.

There are many buzzwords and phrases thrown around by the new-era of seamheads who enjoy their baseball with two scoops of analytics. One of those is “small sample size.” The Twins’ start would certainly qualify.

There are 159 games to go and the Twins are about to embark on their first road trip, which will begin Friday against the White Sox. Just as Molitor refuses to express too much concern about Buxton’s lousy start at the plate, he also knows full well it would be foolish to get overly excited about three wins over Kansas City in April.

Nonetheless, for a manager who lost his first nine games in 2017 and went 1-6 to start his first season in 2015, this is a nice change of pace.

“I think a season does kind of bring times of momentum that can go both directions,” Molitor said. “We talk a lot about young players and confidence and going out there and feeling like you’ve got the entire locker room behind you, whether you have a good day or a bad day.

“I don’t want to make too much out of it. It beats the alternative, as we know all too well from just a year ago. Getting a couple wins under our belt early, it’s got to make those players feel awfully good about what they’re doing and we’ll try to carry it over onto the road trip.”