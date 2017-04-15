Zulgad: Santana’s hot start is good news for the Twins but not why you think

MINNEAPOLIS – A third-inning single by White Sox catcher Omar Narvaez to right field off Ervin Santana on Saturday afternoon at Target Field hardly seemed notable.

The Twins were leading 5-0 at the time, having scored all of their runs in the bottom of the first, and when the two hitters following Narvaez were retired to end the inning the assumption was Chicago’s offense would start to get on track as the game progressed.

Turns out that wasn’t the case.

After Avisail Garcia drew a five-pitch walk to open the fourth inning, Santana did not allow another base runner as he ended up with a complete-game one-hitter in which he struck out eight. The Twins improved to 7-4 on the season with a 6-0 victory and Santana went to 3-0, while lowering his earned-run average to 0.41.

“It’s one of those special ones that is going to be marked down in one of the record and history books here,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “You don’t see one-hitters every day. Just efficient, under control, had one little hiccup where he had a five-pitch walk and got behind the next guy, but he recovered from that. You just couldn’t draw it up any better.”

Actually, that’s not entirely true.

Santana, who is in his 13th big-league season and third with the Twins, pitched a no-hitter against the Cleveland Indians on July 27, 2011, while with the Los Angeles Angels. He gave up an unearned run that day, while walking one and striking out 10.

Santana said he felt sharper in Saturday’s game than he did in throwing the no-hitter in large part because he was able to consistently keep the ball down against the White Sox. “I have a lot of concentration today,” he said.

The shutout was the first by a Twins pitcher since Santana’s two-hitter against Oakland on July 6 of last season. This was the 17th one-hitter in Twins history, with the last being a 1-0, 10-inning effort by three pitchers (Anthony Swarzak, Matt Capps, Alex Burnett) on May 28, 2011 against the Angels.

Scott Baker had the last solo one-hitter by a Twins pitcher, when he did it on Aug. 31, 2007 against Kansas City.

Santana, 34, has gotten off to an excellent start a season after going 7-11 with a 3.38 ERA in 30 starts during the Twins’ miserable 103-loss campaign. Two years ago, in his first season with the franchise, Santana was 7-5 with a 4.00 ERA. However, he made only 17 starts after being suspended for the first 80 games of the season for using a performance-enhancing drug.

In 22 innings and three starts this season, Santana has given up only one run and five hits.

This early-season success is good news for the Twins, but possibly not why you think. While a strong season would help the team, there also is a chance that new chief baseball officer Derek Falvey will be very willing to field offers for the veteran pitcher who is making $13.5 million in the third season of a four-year, $55 million contract that has an option for 2019.

Quality pitching is always in demand – especially as the trade deadline nears – and with the Twins searching for good young arms, and focused on the future, Falvey and Co., could be rooting for Santana’s success to continue so they can get the most for the righthander.

Santana went seven innings and threw 91 pitches in his Opening Day start against Kansas City and followed that by going six innings and throwing 87 pitches last Sunday in Chicago.

Molitor allowed him to throw 107 pitches on Saturday.

“We talked to him after the seventh to see where he was at,” Molitor said. “I knew if he had a quick eighth he’s probably going to want to finish it. You don’t want to get too carried away with the emotion of a guy having a one-hit shutout. But he deserved the chance, he’s earned the chance. I’m not sure how far I was going to go there, but it didn’t matter. He made it quick, the last six outs.”

Narvaez’s base hit came on a changeup on a day in which Twins catcher Chris Gimenez said Santana’s success resulted from a steady diet of fastballs in and sliders away.

“I can probably count on one hand how many fastballs away we actually threw today,” Gimenez said. “That was something we felt like we could take advantage of, especially with him being able to command that pitch. He does a good job of getting strike one around the corner and then kind of just working his way in.”

Gimenez said it did not take him long to realize Santana had his best stuff.

“About the fourth pitch of the first inning,” Gimenez said when asked at what point he knew Santana was locked in. “Just being able to throw a slider wherever he wanted to was a big one, and we threw just enough down and away sliders that when he happened to leave one kind of up middle that it kind of buckled them. … He just did a really, really good job of commanding the outside part of the plate today.”

Said Molitor: “He had those guys off guard. They didn’t know when to be aggressive, when to take pitches. Fastballs were getting in on them and they were out front of the off-speed pitches. That’s when you know you’re mixing it up really well.”