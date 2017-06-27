Billy Hamilton is faster than Byron Buxton on the bases, Statcast says

Byron Buxton has blazing speed. Billy Hamilton is a blur.

For a few years now, we’ve wondered who would be faster in a home-to-home race if the two speed demons went up against each other. Buxton, for what it’s worth, has said in the past that Hamilton is faster.

But I couldn’t help wondering if Buxton was only being modest. After all, he claims his family members would beat him in a foot race.

Turns out, Buxton was right. Hamilton is faster.

Statcast’s sprint speed leaderboard is now public, and it should help us settle the debate. Previously, the only public speed database had been for outfielder top-speed sprints. So we had no way of comparing Byron Buxton with Kennys Vargas with Hamilton or Bradley Zimmer. Now we do.

The workers at Baseball Savant have published their updated leaderboard, and Hamilton is at the top, with a sprint speed on the bases of 30.1 feet per second, as measured by the fastest one-second interval while running the bases. Buxton might be MLB’s second-fastest runner for now, with a sprint speed of 29.9 feet per second. (Bradley Zimmer is nipping at his heels: 29.8 feet per second.)

Furthermore, the people at Baseball Savant concluded that the average top speed is 27 feet per second.

Here’s the Twins speed leaderboard, according to Statcast:

Player Sprint speed (ft/sec) Byron Buxton 29.9 Jorge Polanco 28.2 Max Kepler 28.1 Eduardo Escobar 28.0 Eddie Rosario 28.0 Brian Dozier 27.8 Robbie Grossman 27.5 Miguel Sano 26.8 Joe Mauer 26.7 Ehire Adrianza 26.3 Jason Castro 25.9 Kennys Vargas 25.9

Remember, MLB average speed is 27 feet per second. So Grossman is slightly above average and Sano is just a touch slower than average.

To qualify for the leaderboard, base runners needed to have at least 10 max effort runs tracked, which excludes scoring from second base on an extra-base hit (when you can probably jog) and also excluding home runs hit over the fence (when you can definitely jog; unless you’re playing the Mets–they might get mad).

Even if Hamilton is a tick or two faster, Buxton is still a lot of fun to watch running the bases. His steady speed on triples and his acceleration on infield singles are a sight to see.