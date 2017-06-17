After DFA, Trevor Plouffe traded from A’s to Tampa Bay Rays

Trevor Plouffe is on his third team in the past 9 months.

A couple days after the A’s designated Plouffe for release or assignment, they’ve agreed to trade him to the Tampa Bay Rays, the teams announced.

The A’s signed Plouffe this winter for $5.25 million, after he was non-tendered in Minnesota. Now, he’s moving on to the Rays, and in return Oakland will get cash to help offset the additional salary.

#Rays have acquired INF Trevor Plouffe from OAK for cash considerations. To make room, RHP Matt Andriese was transferred to the 60-day DL. — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 17, 2017

Plouffe’s hitting just .214/.276/.357, which is one of the worst offensive stat lines among regular players this year. Against left-handed pitching, however, Plouffe is batting .294/.357/.373. Since the Rays have struggled to hit left-handed pitching this year, perhaps they can take advantage of Plouffe’s platoon splits.