Dillon Gee gets sent back to minors without appearing in a game for Twins

The Twins needed to make room on the 25-man roster for starter Hector Santiago to be reactivated from the 10-day disabled list.

To make that move in time for Tuesday’s start, the Twins have optioned starter/reliever Dillon Gee to Triple-A Rochester — before he even appeared in a game.

Gee was called up last week after the Twins signed him to a minor league contract June 22. He had been with the Texas Rangers, but they DFA’d him and the Twins pounced on the chance to add some pitching depth. He was sent to Rochester after signing the contract, but then got called up to the Twins before he made any minor league appearances with the Red Wings.

Then he sat unused in the Twins bullpen for a few days. Now, he’s been sent back to the minors to make room for Santiago, who is expected to start Tuesday.

Gee is 31 years old and has had some success in his career. His recent stats make him seem like a decent depth option.

Nik Turley has been bumped from the starting rotation. Santiago will likely take that spot. That means the rotation, as it stands right now, starts at Ervin Santana and goes to J.O. Berrios, Santiago, Adalberto Mejia and Kyle Gibson.

Gee was more of a long relief insurance option with the Twins. He may be back at some point soon.

They’re getting Phil Hughes back — as a reliever — soon. I’m curious to see how Hughes will pitch out of the bullpen. The relief corps as a whole this season has been suspect. But right now Brandon Kintzler, Tylery Duffey, Taylor Rogers and Buddy Boshers all are pitching well. Two young guys, Trevor Hildenberger and Alan Busenitz, have been interesting in their brief stints with the Twins.