Hector Santiago says he wanted to come off DL earlier, but Twins wanted to be cautious

Hector Santiago pitched 3 scoreless innings for the Rochester Red Wings on Wednesday, which may be his first and final rehab start in Triple-A.

If it was up to Santiago, he probably wouldn’t have even made that start.

Santiago is a weekly guest on the Mackey & Judd show on 1500ESPN, and he explained early Wednesday how frustrating it was to watch his team get swept at the hands of the Indians, when he thought he was ready to be activated from the disabled list in time to pitch during the series.

“Yeah it definitely sucked,” Santiago said. “Especially knowing that I could come off [the disabled list] on Saturday and have a chance to pitch. I don’t know why they didn’t do that, I think I was ready to go. But obviously they had their own call. Like I said, it’s my first time on the DL, so I think they wanted to be a little more cautious.”

Santiago pitched 3 scoreless innings (57 pitches) for the Rochester Red Wings. He walked 2 and struck out 2. He’s expcted to be activated from the 10-day disabled list in time to make a start Monday.

The first day he was eligible to return from the DL would have been Saturday, June 17, when the Twins had a doubleheader with Cleveland. Instead of giving Santiago the green light, the Twins turned to Nik Turley, Adam Wilk, Adalberto Mejia and Kyle Gibson over the weekend.

Turley and Wilk got knocked around, and the Twins lost 4 in a row in the series and relinquished first place in the American League Central.

“I was definitely looking forward to coming off Saturday and either pitch on Sunday, or pitch in this White Sox series. I was looking forward to that,” Santiago continued. “They obviously didn’t believe that I was ready.

“You’ve got confidence in all those guys. You know those guys can go out there and compete. … I think we had a chance to win that series, we just didn’t score enough, we didn’t do enough. Those guys in Cleveland are good,” he said. “But sitting in the background and knowing you could pitch but it hasn’t happened – you want to go out there and compete.”

“Mollie [manager Paul Molitor] said it yesterday, ‘I think he wanted to get back sooner than later,’ and it’s true. I wanted to come off on the 10th day. And now it’s been close to 14 days and I’m ready to get this [rehab] game done with and get back up there.”

To hear the reset of the conversation with Santiago, check out Wednesday’s Mackey & Judd show from the 11 a.m. hour. You can find that on iTunes, the Mackey & Judd showpage, or on this player. (Santiago’s appearance on the show begins at about the 22-minute mark.)