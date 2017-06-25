Kevin Millar — yes, that one — homers in Saints game in St. Paul

Kevin Millar is a 45-year-old TV analyst who hasn’t played organized baseball since 2010.
Or rather, he hadn’t played organized baseball.
The former World Series winner with the Red Sox was on hand Saturday night wearing a Saints uniform one last time.
He got a pitch he could handle, and didn’t miss it. Millar drove a home run over the left field fence in his only plate appearance Saturday.
The ol’ timer’s still got it! @KMillar15 goes deep in his first at-bat back with the Saints! #GotHeeeem! pic.twitter.com/QUP5anVvtm
— St. Paul Saints (@StPaulSaints) June 25, 2017