LISTEN NOW

twins

Previous Story Mets reportedly have decided they’re sellers, should Twins send a text?

Kevin Millar — yes, that one — homers in Saints game in St. Paul

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore June 25, 2017 2:12 pm

Kevin Millar is a 45-year-old TV analyst who hasn’t played organized baseball since 2010.

Or rather, he hadn’t played organized baseball.

The former World Series winner with the Red Sox was on hand Saturday night wearing a Saints uniform one last time.

He got a pitch he could handle, and didn’t miss it. Millar drove a home run over the left field fence in his only plate appearance Saturday.

Topics:
Twins twins
Leave A Comment



twins

Previous Story Mets reportedly have decided they’re sellers, should Twins send a text?