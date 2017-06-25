Mets reportedly have decided they’re sellers, should Twins send a text?

The Mets have fallen out of the mix in the National League. They’re not fooling themselves that they can get back into the race, apparently.

ESPN’s Buster Olney reported in his Sunday column that the Mets are willing to hear trade offers on some of their veteran players.

New York is 33-41 entering play Sunday, 12 games out of first place in the N.L. East. They’re also 12.5 games out of second wild card spot in the National League, and they would have to jump over teams like the Cardinals, Marlins, Pirates and Cubs to get back into postseason contention. Let alone the Washington Nationals, leaders in their own division.

So it makes sense that the Mets would be sellers at this year’s trade deadline. And if you want to maximize return, it’s my opinion that you should give contending teams their new toy as early as possible. But I also wouldn’t be surprised if the Mets popped up and contended again next year, so it’s not yet clear whether or not they’ll sell some of the longer-term pieces on their roster. They’ll have their hands full just dealing veterans who will be free agents this winter.

The Twins, for their part, have the second-worst bullpen ERA in the Majors. Their 5.06 ERA from relievers ranks 29th, ahead of the Tigers (5.32). And yet, the Twins entered play Sunday just one-half game out of first place in the American League Central. If the season ended Saturday, they’d make the postseason as the second wild card team in the A.L.

To hang onto that spot in the postseason, I think they’ll need better pitching. I wrote recently that the Twins should look to add bullpen help on the trade market. And two of the guys on my radar currently pitch for the Mets: Addison Reed and Jerry Blevins.

Reed would almost certainly be among those shopped by the Mets; he’s a free agent this winter. Blevins, who still has a club option for next year, may not be dealt. Others in a walk year include Jay Bruce and Curtis Granderson. And Asdrubal Cabrera is reportedly rankled by the suggestion that he’ll have to play second base now, so trading him instead of pickup up next year’s club option could also make sense.

Here’s what Olney wrote about the team’s closer, Reed, who should be an interesting trade chip.

Mets reliever Addison Reed is probably the most attractive of the team’s tradable assets because of all that he provides: He’s experienced with 369 big league games, he has the ability to close games, he’s pitching well now, he’s effective against both left- and right-handed hitters, and he doesn’t have an obtrusive contract, with about $4 million remaining on a deal that expires at the end of the season.

If you’re the Twins, do you make the call? Or at least send a text to see what it might cost to add some bullpen help? My guess is that it could get expensive. Lots of teams need more pitching, and not many are actively looking to give it away. If the price is right, maybe it make sense for the Twins to patch up their leaky bullpen. Any trade would need to be made with the understanding that Reed is just a rental reliever.