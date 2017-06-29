Twins slugger Miguel Sano to take part in Home Run Derby

Twins third baseman Miguel Sano will take part in the Home Run Derby on July 10 as part of the All-Star Game festivities in Miami.

The 24-year-old Sano is ninth in the American League with 18 home runs. Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who won last year’s Home Run Derby with a record 61 homers, already has accepted the invitation to defend his title.

Sano leads American League third basemen in All-Star voting and was almost 210,000 votes ahead of Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez this week. Voting concludes at 10:59 p.m. on Thursday.