New Twins pitcher Trevor Hildenberger is peaking at the right time

On Friday, the Twins added relief prospect Trevor Hildenberger to the 40-man roster, and he’ll join the Twins for this weekend’s series in Cleveland. When Hildenberger makes his MLB debut in the next few days, he’ll complete an unexpected rise through Minnesota’s system that’s seen him go from late-round draft pick to top 20 prospect in the organization to big leaguer.

Hildenberger was a 22nd round selection out of Cal-Berkeley in the 2014 Draft. He spent five years at Cal, barely pitching in his first few years, and only putting up strong numbers in his redshirt senior season. That he was drafted at all seemed unlikely throughout most of his college career.

“I thought baseball was out of my life,” he said. “I’ve come to terms with my baseball career ending a couple times.”

Cal nearly cut their program in 2011, but the team raised $10 million to keep it from going under. Although many of the players were going to transfer if the program was cut, Hildenberger said he planned to stay at the top-notch university to finish his degree. Even after the program was saved, Hildenberger was a rarely-used reliever for his first three years, and was mediocre in his 4th year.

“I’d pitched 12 innings in 3 years [at Cal],” he said. “My fourth year I had a 5.00 ERA and my scholarship was up and I thought my career was over. I was just going to summer school finishing up my degree. One of our incoming recruits signed to play pro ball. Coach reached out and asked if I wanted to play one more year.”

In his final year, he finally experienced success. After switching to a sidearm delivery the year before, he finished the 2014 season with a 2.83 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 47.2 innings. The Twins gave him a chance to keep pitching, and he’s rewarded the organization giving him a shot.

From the time he entered the Twins’ system, Hildenberger’s steamrolled through the minor leagues, putting up outstanding numbers at every level. In 2015, at two levels of A-ball, he had a 1.55 ERA, 0.719 WHIP and 11.2 K/9. In 2016 his numbers were even better, pitching to a 0.75 ERA, 0.792 WHIP, and 9.9 K/9 between High-A and Double-A. This season, in his first taste of Triple-A, he has a 2.05 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 10.3 K/9. His career walk rate of 1.4 BB/9 is also very low.

“I take pride in the fact I can throw strikes. Walks is a big indicator for me. Forcing them to put the ball in play,” he said.

A key to Hildenberger’s success is a sidearm delivery that creates deception and forces the hitter to pick up the ball from an unfamiliar arm angle. He describes his arm as being at a 90 degree angle, parallel to the ground. Hildenberger likens his delivery to current major leaguers Joe Smith, Steve Cishek, Daren O’Day and Pat Neshek.

He throws a fastball that sits around 90 MPH, slider and a changeup, but has most confidence in the changeup.

“If I’m in a jam and needed a big out my go-to pitch is my changeup,” he said.

Hildenberger’s also matured in his approach to the game, putting more time into studying hitters’ tendencies and watching video. He credits Double-A pitching coach Ivan Arteaga with improving his mental game.

“He’s really helped take me to the next level mentally,” he said of Arteaga. “Looking at hitters, watching their at-bats earlier in the game and finding a weakness that I could play to and then knowing my own strengths and how to utilize those into getting better and better hitters out. I watch what the catchers are trying to do. Watch more video. I try to be as prepared as possible.”

At 26, Hildenberger now finds himself in the big leagues for the first time, entering a bullpen that’s been in flux throughout the season. If Hildenberger can have a similar level of success in the big leagues that he’s had throughout his minor league career, he has a chance to stick with the Twins.

“I didn’t have much success in college until I was 22 or 23. Success is relatively new to me,” he said. “I feel like I’m peaking at the right time.”