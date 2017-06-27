Notes from Fenway: Berrios vs. Sale, Dozier, Gimenez

BOSTON — There was a lot of excitement about the pitching matchup for Monday night’s game at Fenway Park, with Jose Berrios going against Chris Sale, and it mostly lived up to the hype. Sale went 6.1 innings, giving up one run on four hits and striking out nine. Berrios also went 6.1 innings, giving up four runs on eight hits and striking out seven. Two of those runs scored after Berrios left the game, with Matt Belisle and Buddy Boshers allowing two inherited runners to score.

Berrios was really good after a rough first inning in which he allowed three singles, a walk and a home run in a two-run first. That inning could have been much worse if not for a nice running catch by Eddie Rosario in left. He settled in really well after that, though, at one point retiring 12 batters in a row.

I asked Molitor before the game whether he thought Berrios’ first start at Fenway Park could lead to extra jitters, but he seemed to dismiss the idea.

“Not really,” Molitor said. “He’s been through enough, between his experiences up here and in the WBC. It will be exciting for him but I don’t think it will overwhelm him by any means.”

Berrios said he was “a little anxious at first,” but enjoyed pitching in Boston. Whether it was Fenway jitters or not, Berrios’ shaky first was all Chris Sale and the strong Red Sox bullpen would need.

Big picture, it’s clear that Berrios is a different pitcher this year, and part of that’s due to the mechanical changes he’s made, according to both his Triple-A and big league managers.

Rochester manager Mike Quade said last month that he’s addressed issues with tipping his pitches, and that they’ve worked on keeping his delivery more compact. Molitor also suggested Monday that mechanical changes were a big part of the reason for his success.

“He’s been a different guy,” Molitor said. “I don’t think his makeup changed. The confidence has grown with each outing. He’s been able to repeat his strike throwing ability. Some of it has to do with the mechanical changes we’ve focused on. As a whole package it’s been pretty complete. We hope it continues.”

Dozier on his 8th inning home run in Cleveland

I talked to Brian Dozier about his go-ahead home run Saturday in the 8th inning off star Cleveland reliever Cody Allen. The home run came immediately after Cleveland had tied the game at two apiece after a deflating 7th inning error, and propelled the Twins to a 4-2 win. I thought it was an interesting at bat not just because of the outcome, but because of how well Dozier worked over Allen, a pitcher he’s faced often. He got ahead 3-1 and waited for a fastball, which he lined hard foul, appearing upset he’d missed his pitch. Allen came right back with another fastball, though, and Dozier was ready.

“I faced him previously the week before, he got me to fly out. That time he got ahead, this time he feel behind,” he said. “Started me off with a curveball, then attacked in. I missed a pitch 3-1 that was, to be honest with you, you could see my reaction, that was exactly what I was looking for. You miss those as hitters. 3-2 I knew almost for a fact, almost 100%, he wasn’t going to be aggressive and go for the punch out and [risk] maybe missing and a leadoff walk. I cheated a little bit to it. Kind of picked my odds and went with the fastball. If he had a one run lead [he’d] probably go for the strikeout. But I didn’t think he wanted to be that aggressive with trying to get the punch out and maybe have a higher percentage of a leadoff walk.”

I thought that was good insight from Dozier on his thought process in a key at-bat, and it spoke to his ability to hunt fastballs and deposit them in the left fields seats, which he does as well as anyone in the league.

Gimenez on his value

In my opinion, Chris Gimenez has been one of the more valuable players for the Twins this season. That might be an overstatement, but he’s certainly a good example of a player providing value beyond his quantifiable stats. Gimenez’s ability to start in left field Saturday was a huge boost for the Twins when Eddie Rosario and Max Kepler were late scratches. He handled his chances in the field, and hit a big 9th inning home run to increase the lead to two (he hit another one tonight that left Fenway Park completely). He’s played at third base and first, and his six (!) pitching appearances to date provide value in saving bullpen arms from unneeded use.

Gimenez says he has confidence in his ability to play all over the diamond because of the preparation he puts into it.

“I do [have confidence] just because I try to take as many groundballs in the infield and fly balls in the outfield as I can. Just in case a situation like the other day ever comes up. I don’t want them to be like ‘we got to throw you out there but we’re going to hold our breath at the same time,’” he said. “I take pride that I can go out there and be serviceable. I’m not an all star. I get the job done. The front office has seen me play multiple positions before, so it was really just about getting Mollie educated on certain positions and certain spots. Really just letting him know that’s it’s an option. I’ve been able to stay in the big leagues because I can play some other spots.

“It’s not my good looks,” he quipped.

When pitching, his approach is to essentially not do anything dumb.

“I can throw way harder than 82, but why would I do that?” he said. “If I were to get hurt doing something like that, it’s on me. I understand that I’m not a pitcher. I’m working on [a knuckleball]. Eddie’s [Guardado] got me growing my nails out,” he joked.