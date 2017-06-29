Notes from Fenway: Duffey on Relieving; Molitor on Granite, Gonsalves

BOSTON– After Brandon Kintzler, Tyler Duffey has probably been the most reliable reliever in the Twins’ bullpen this season. Paul Molitor has used him in a similar way that the Indians use Andrew Miller—as someone that enters in the mid to late innings to get big outs. More often than not, he’s come through. Duffey has a 3.69 ERA, 1.103 WHIP and 9.5 K/9 in 39 innings out of the ‘pen.

Although he was used as a reliever in college at Rice, Duffey has been almost exclusively a starter in the minor and major leagues, prior to this season.

“Early on it was definitely new,” he said. “The hard part is throwing in between outings. Staying sharp without tiring yourself out. I’ve gotten a good routine. Today I went out and threw 8 pitches at about 50%. The conditioning is so much different. All the little things you don’t think about when you get to hang out for four days between starts that you have to take care of as a reliever.”

Duffey has adapted quickly, though, and his fastball-curveball mix has played up well out of the ‘pen. He also said he’s throwing his changeup more this season, after struggling with it last year. I asked Duffey about how relieving has changed his stuff and approach to pitching.

“A little bit of [a velocity increase],” he said. “The ability to not have to worry about saving pitches. Sometimes starting you don’t want to show a guy your best breaking ball the first time through the order, and you may give up a hit to that guy that you wouldn’t have if you had thrown it. It’s definitely allowed me to just go out there and do what I want to do. If I want to go out there and throw all curveballs, I can come out and throw all curveballs. My changeup, I’ve developed that. I’ve used it more than I did as a starter, and it’s actually been a good pitch for me.”

Duffey seems to genuinely enjoy being a reliever, and having the ability to impact several games in a series, in big situations, as opposed to pitching once every five days.

“I enjoy it, the adrenaline,” he said of relieving. “You get the phone call. You can kind of feel the moment building. I enjoy getting to go out there more often and contributing to games. The ability to go in and give each guy your best stuff for that inning, inning plus. It’s been fun for me. I’m enjoying what I’m doing right now.”

Molitor on Granite and Gonsalves

It’s no secret Zack Granite’s been on an incredible roll at Triple-A Rochester. The center fielder is hitting .369/.420/.511 this season with 17 stolen bases. On a lot of teams, he might already be in the big leagues, but there’s not an obvious spot for him on the Twins. Byron Buxton’s been struggling offensively, but his defense is so valuable that sending him down is unlikely. Robbie Grossman and Max Kepler are playing well, and Eddie Rosario’s trending upward offensively and generally plays solid defense. So, Granite waits. Molitor, though, has taken notice.

“Scuffling,” he joked about Granite. “The reports are as good as the numbers. Competing every night. Hitting lefties and righties. Using his weapons, including bunting and running the bases well. He played well enough [last year] to get himself on the [40-man] roster and he’s backed it up this year. He had a nice camp for us this spring. So yeah, I don’t know what’s going to happen as far as of when he’ll get an opportunity but he’s certainly making everybody take notice.”

Since coming off the DL and starting his season on May 20, Stephen Gonsalves has put up his typically outstanding numbers, pitching for Double-A Chattanooga. On Wednesday night, he went seven innings, giving up one earned run and striking out five. On the season, he has a 2.63 ERA, 0.854 WHIP and 10.5 K/9, which are all around his career numbers. Because he started on Wednesday, he’s not a candidate to start a game in Saturday’s doubleheader against the Royals. (His teammate, Felix Jorge, is a candidate to start that game.) Molitor, though, has clearly taken notice, and didn’t dismiss the idea that Gonsalves could help at some point this season.

“We’re open minded about how things could go and who might contribute,” he said of Gonsalves. “I really enjoyed being around him in the spring. He pitched well. He’s got a knack for getting people out without wowing you, but he seems to be back on track and reports are he’s throwing really well again, so that’s encouraging.”