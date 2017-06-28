Notes from Fenway: Kepler on facing lefties, Berrios, Hughes

BOSTON — Paul Molitor has played Max Kepler sporadically against left-handed pitching, at times starting switch-hitter Robbie Grossman over Kepler.

Kepler, in my opinion, projects as a strong everyday player, and ideally he’d be able to get at-bats against both lefties and righties to help his development. Molitor has to weigh the value of getting Kepler (and Eddie Rosario) at-bats against lefties against the value of trying to win games, though, as the Twins continue to stay in the thick of the A.L. Central race. With Robbie Grossman hitting well and Byron Buxton playing elite defense in center, that often means either Kepler or Rosario has to sit.

“I’ve tried to expose Rosie and Kep to some lefties along the way,” Molitor said prior to Monday’s game against southpaw Chris Sale. “We’re trying to get some offense in there too. It was one of those games I had to pick. Went with Rosie. I’m sure Kep’s gonna get a shot against one of these lefties.”

Kepler was in the lineup Tuesday against left-hander Drew Pomeranz, going 0-for-2 against Pomeranz. His splits this year against righties and lefties are pretty significant, although he has a small sample size of at bats against lefties. In 66 plate appearances against left-handed pitching, he’s hitting just .164/.227/.213 with no home runs. In 213 plate appearances against right-handed pitching, he’s hitting .271/.338/.469 with eight home runs. Kepler doesn’t seem overly-concerned about his splits, and suggested it’s more of a mental issue than physical one.

“I’ve hit lefties in the past just like righties,” he said. “Every hitter goes through hot and cold phases. I feel like the more it’s talked about the more it’s going to get into someone’s head. Before I came to pro ball I never thought about it. It was just go hit it. I think it’s more of a mental thing than physical. I just have to learn how to be the same way mentally against lefties and righties.”

In my opinion, Kepler’s swing and solid approach at the plate suggests he’ll eventually hit left-handed hitting well. Given his good defense, if he were to put up strong numbers against lefties he’d be an all-star caliber player.

Berrios on Mechanical Changes and Confidence

Twins fans who watched Jose Berrios last season and this season have seen a different pitcher in 2017. Berrios often had trouble commanding the strike zone last season and at times seemed overwhelmed by the moment, which isn’t all that surprising for a pitcher who was 21 when he made his big league debut. There was also talk of him tipping his pitches, which Rochester manager Mike Quade discussed in May.

Berrios, of course, has been outstanding this season, pitching to a 2.98 ERA and 9.0 K/9 in 60.1 IP. Both Quade and Molitor have talked about mechanical changes Berrios has made that have helped him this year, including lifting the ball and glove over his head when pitching from the windup, which he incorporated in the middle of last season. Berrios said those adjustments have helped.

“I try to be simple. I go over my head with the windup. I’m more closed when I release the ball,” he said.

He said he was aware that he may have been tipping his pitches last year and has corrected the issue.

Berrios dominated at every level of the minor leagues. It’s hard to say whether his struggles last year have helped him this season, but either way, his confidence is much higher this time around.

“This year I feel better. This offseason I think I learned what I did wrong and am doing better. I feel really good. Last year I was maybe 40%, this year I feel 90%. I believe in myself,” he said.

Hughes is Back

Phil Hughes made a surprise appearance at Fenway Park today, after Craig Breslow hit the DL with left rib cage soreness. Hughes was originally scheduled to pitch two innings in Buffalo for Triple-A Rochester tonight, but those plans changed quickly when Breslow went on the DL.

If Hughes could get close to his old form when he pitched out of the bullpen with the Yankees in 2009, he’d be a huge help to the Twins’ bullpen. In 2009, when the Yankees won the World Series, Hughes had a 3.03 ERA and 10.0 K/9 in 51 games (44 in relief), while serving as a setup man for Mariano Rivera.

“I know what it takes to get ready. I’ve done this role before. I know I can have some success in that role,” Hughes said. “I didn’t want to be missing out on a chance to contribute to a team that’s playing well.”

The hope is that he’ll be able to recapture some of the velocity he’s lost since being diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome.

“Velo was pretty good down there [in Rochester],” he said. “And I’m hoping in this type of atmosphere [Fenway Park] I can have a little bit more. That’s the hope.”

Hughes says he’s going to be in the bullpen for the foreseeable future this season.