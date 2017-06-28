Phil Hughes is back with the Twins — as a member of the bullpen

The next phase of Phil Hughes’ career with the Twins has begun.

The longtime starter, who had a fantastic year in 2014 and promptly agreed to a contract extension through the 2019 season, will now pitch out of the bullpen.

The Twins on Wednesday activated Hughes from the 10-day disabled list following his rehab assignment at Triple-A Rochester. To make room on the roster, the Twins put veteran lefty Craig Breslow on the 10-day DL with “left thoracic rib cage soreness.”

Hughes is working on a contract that pays him $13.2 million this season, and each of the next two. That makes him a very expensive reliever, if indeed this is a long-term switch. But at this stage, with Hughes struggling with an injury that appears outside his control, the Twins would be wise to get back as much value as they can. So, yes, it’s hard to justify such a big contract for a reliever, but some value is better than no value.

Hughes was shut down during a disappointing season last year after a line drive broke his leg, and later he had surgery to relieve the symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome. Arm troubles cropped up again this year, and Hughes landed on the DL in late May with inflammation of his right biceps tendon.

It’s not clear if this is a permanent move for the Twins, but Hughes is returning for now as a reliever, and at that point, stretching him back into a starter’s role would take a lot of creativity, or some more time in the minor leagues. It’s possible the Twins could have him pitch in Triple-A Rochester over the all-star break, but it’s not clear if Hughes — who is out of minor league options — would be required to accept such an assignment.

He made three relief appearances with the Red Wings during his rehab assignment, in which he gave up 1 earned run in 3 innings, on three hits, two walks and a strikeout. This season with the Twins, he’s got a 5.74 ERA (47 innings), which is up more than a run from his career 4.46 ERA (1,251 innings).

This spring, I was curious to see if Hughes would regain his fastball velocity. And if he could do that, whether he’d be a valuable piece to the Twins’ rotation. So far this season, the good fastball hasn’t returned, and Hughes had his share of struggles before he hit the DL. Now I’m curious to see what kind of reliever he’ll while pitching more often in shorter stints.