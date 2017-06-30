Pitching prospect Felix Jorge will start Saturday for the Twins

Double-A right-hander Felix Jorge will start one game of Saturday’s doubleheader against Kansas City. Jose Berrios is slated to start the other game.

Jorge, who was scratched from his start Thursday night, hasn’t pitched since June 24.

Manager Paul Molitor would not confirm multiple reports that Jorge was set to start, but had positive words about Jorge.

“He’s been solid,” Molitor said of Jorge. “Jorge’s had a good run. You hear a lot about how [Jorge and Fernando Romero] are developing not only in terms of stuff and how they’re using it, but improvements in terms of controlling the running game, poise.”

On the year, the Twins No. 8 prospect (according to MLB.com) has a 3.26 ERA, 1.296 WHIP and 6.4 K/9.