The quiet defensive improvement Jason Castro has provided the Twins

This is a column about an important improvement behind the plate for the Twins with the addition of catcher Jason Castro, but it was inspired by another catcher in another city: 33-year-old Miguel Montero, formerly of the Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs on Wednesday designated catcher Montero for assignment or release, shortly after he criticized starting pitcher Jake Arrieta for his role in allowing base runners to steal bags basically at will.

The Nationals stole seven bases against Montero and the Cubs on Tuesday, and that made opposing runners 31-for-32 in stolen base attempts against Montero this season. Then the veteran catcher again said some things to the media that he probably shouldn’t have — assuming his goal was to uphold a unified clubhouse dynamic.

So Montero was DFA’d despite offensive stats that look pretty good for a catcher. Chicago’s front office spoke clearly about how it feels about Montero.

The stolen base story had me curious about how Minnesota has done in the department of controlling the running game. Last year, with Kurt Suzuki as their primary catcher, the Twins were among the worst teams in the American League at cutting down the opposing running game.

The Twins in 2016 threw out just 20 of 98 runners who attempted to steal a base. Their opponents’ 79.6% success rate was third-highest in the A.L., according to data from FanGraphs.com. On a percentage basis, only the White Sox and Blue Jays were worse in that department.

So the new leaders atop the Twins’ front office – CBO Derek Falvey and GM Thad Levine – set out to improve the team’s performance behind the plate. They let Suzuki walk into free agency, where he eventually landed with the Atlanta Braves. They targeted somebody who would be undervalued by the market, and in their estimation, Jason Castro represented that value. Catchers’ defensive contributions are still a really difficult thing to measure, at least for us outsiders. We have some publicly available data, but likely not as much as some Major League organizations have access to.

Actually, the Twins added two catchers, and perhaps both were undervalued by traditional stats. Chris Gimenez has been a good add for the Twins, objectively and subjectively, on the field and in the clubhouse. He agreed to a minor league deal and made the team as Castro’s backup during spring training.

As for Castro, you couldn’t go very far this winter without hearing about his ability as a strike stealer. Pitch framing came into focus locally as the Twins were lauded for getting a great framer on a 3-year, $24 million contract—even if Castro didn’t add much offensively to upgrade after Suzuki.

Personally, I think it got a little out of hand. Indeed, the numbers show that Castro’s been a boost to the Twins’ pitching staff for his framing. Anecdotally, I’ve also talked with Twins pitchers who have credited Castro for his game and series prep work. But one thing that’s probably been overlooked is controlling the opposing running game.

After ranking near the bottom of the league last season, the Twins have permitted just 36 stolen bases this year in 51 tries. That 70.6% success rate of opposing runners ranks the Twins 7th in the American, which may not sound like much. But considering where they’re coming from it’s a big jump.

I used data from FanGraphs.com and looked at stolen base success on a team level. I used stats from 2016 stolen bases and included the number of times opposing runners were caught stealing. The percentage of stolen bases per attempt gives us a pretty good idea – although not perfect – at how good a team’s catcher-pitching tandem have been at preventing stolen bases. (One shortcoming is that it’s hard to say using just these raw totals whether the catcher or the pitcher is to blame—just like Montero pointed out in his ill-advised public comments slamming Arrieta. It also ignores in-game factors like huge leads or deficits, which would influence how often a team is willing to run. And I’d have to imagine that playing a division with a guy like Billy Hamilton or Trea Turner or Dee Gordon would be enough to influence an entire season’s total for stolen bases.)

For the purpose of this column, we’ll simply use with the raw totals, and acknowledge the margin for error here. Only one team has improved more than the Twins at reducing the percentage of successful stolen bases allowed. I used percentages because we don’t yet have a full season of data to compare with last year. But I suspect the Twins will still be a net positive by the end of the season.

Here’s a look at the improvement from each A.L. team, simply taking the percentage-point difference. (It’s probably note quite fair to subtract a proportion based on a different sample, but I figured that half a season is a significant enough sample size and it illustrates the point.)

Team SB CS 2016 SB% 2017 SB% Improvement Angels 93 47 66.43% 57.38% +9.05% Twins 78 20 79.59% 70.59% +9.00% Indians 51 32 61.45% 56.00% +5.45% Athletics 75 22 77.32% 73.81% +3.51% Red Sox 59 33 64.13% 62.50% +1.63% Tigers 71 39 64.55% 63.93% +0.61% Blue Jays 84 20 80.77% 81.25% -0.48% Rangers 82 33 71.30% 71.93% -0.63% Yankees 86 31 73.50% 74.42% -0.91% Orioles 69 37 65.09% 66.67% -1.57% White Sox 89 20 81.65% 85.71% -4.06% Rays 91 31 74.59% 80.00% -5.41% Mariners 81 32 71.68% 77.78% -6.10% Royals 55 42 56.70% 67.86% -11.16% Astros 67 31 68.37% 82.54% -14.17%

Source: FanGraphs.com.

Put another way, the Twins have shown the second-highest improvement – behind only the Angels – at cutting down how often an opponent successfully steals a bag.

Opponents are 16-for-22 (72.7%) when running on Gimenez.

They’re 20-for-29 (68.9%) when running on Castro. And Castro has caught 463 innings to Gimenez’s 208.

How does that compare with Suzuki’s 2016 totals? Runners were safe in 52 of 64 tries against Suzuki last year, good for an 81.25% success rate. Not only is Castro’s rate of throwing out runners better, he’s also apparently discouraging them from trying it in the first place. The other team tried taking a base 64 times in Suzuki’s 797 innings last year. Against Castro, they’ve given it a shot 29 times in 463 innings so far. That means the other guys try to take a bag about once every 16 innings against Castro, while they made the gamble about once every 12.5 innings for Suzuki last year.

If we used Suzuki’s rates from last year and swap Castro’s innings for Suzuki’s, the Twins in theory have prevented 10 stolen bases this season. That’s 10 runners that would have advanced an extra base have instead stayed put or were thrown out. It’s a small difference. But on a team scrapping for a spot in the postseason after losing 103 games last year, every net positive helps.

(Endnote: Juan Centeno was worse than Suzuki at throwing out potential base stealers last year; John Ryan Murphy was much better in limited playing time, but he’s now catching for Triple-A Rochester.)

