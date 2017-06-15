Report: Oakland A’s will DFA former Twins third baseman Trevor Plouffe

The Oakland Athletics signed former Twins third baseman Trevor Plouffe to a one-year contract this winter worth $5.25 million.

After two and a half months, he might be on his way out in Oakland.

The A’s plan to DFA Plouffe to make room on the roster to call up prospect Matt Chapman, according to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Chapman is also a third baseman, and he was the team’s first-round pick in the 2014 draft. Plouffe hadn’t played much recently after struggling at the plate to begin the season.

Plouffe hitting just .214/.276/.357 with 7 homers in 199 plate appearances this year. Statistically it’s been the worst full season of his career at the plate.

Plouffe had one year of arbitration eligibility before the Twins cut him loose. With Miguel Sano waiting in the wings to play third base, the Twins did not tender Plouffe a contract offer this winter, sending the former first-round pick looking for a new team. Now, depending on how the DFA process plays out, he might be in the market for a new club yet again.