Report: Royce Lewis’ signing bonus with Twins is a new record for a high schooler

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins on Saturday officially signed No. 1 overall pick Royce Lewis. In fact, he put pen to paper in front of a room full of media members. And according to a report, it’s a new record.

Lewis’ $6.725 million contract is a record for a high school player under the current draft system, according to FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman.

The recommended slot value of the first overall pick was about $7.7 million, which means the Twins saved approximately $1 million in signing Lewis. That’s money they reportedly used later in the draft, to sign at least one player — Blayne Enlow — to a deal much higher than the recommended slot amount. The Twins had more bonus pool money than any other team to play with, more than $14 million in this year’s bonus pool.

Lewis will get the biggest signing bonus of any Twins draft pick this year, and more than Byron Buxton’s $6 million in 2012.

