Report: Twins sign pitcher Dillon Gee to minor league deal

The Twins are taking a step to try to fix their struggling pitching, according to a report from Jon Heyman of Fanrag sports. Per the report, former Mets, Royals and Rangers pitcher Dillon Gee has a minor league deal with Minnesota.

KSTP’s Darren Wolfson reported that the Twins were close to a deal with Gee, and said that he’d report to Triple-A Rochester before he could be considered an option on the Major League staff.

Gee has a career 4.13 ERA, including a 4.68 ERA in his most recent extended action in the big leagues — 2016 with the Royals. Gee started 1 game for the Rangers this year and made three appearances out of the bullpen before he was dropped from the 40-man roster.

Rather than accept the optional assignment to the minor leagues with the Rangers, Gee reportedly has chosen to join the Twins, where there figures to be an opportunity, either in the rotation or the bullpen.

Gee also reportedly had surgeryin October to alleviate the symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome, the same condition that affected Phil Hughes last year.

Besides Ervin Santana and J.O. Berrios, no Twins starter has an ERA better than 5.00 this season. The Twins have used 9 different starters this year.