Ryan Pressly, Adam Wilk sent out as Twins shuffle through pitchers, add Alan Busenitz

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins are shuffling pitchers with regularity in an attempt to have the best pitching staff each game. Ryan Pressly was the victim of that shuffling Saturday morning.

He got to the ballpark and was informed that he’d been optioned to the minor leagues. The Twins needed to make room on the 25-man roster for Adam Wilk, who was scheduled to start the first game of the day-night split doubleheader. With the luxury of adding a 26th man for the scheduled doubleheader, the Twins also added reliever Alex Wimmers for the day as bullpen insurance.

—

Update: After Wilk gave up 6 earned runs in 3 1/3 innings, he was designated for assignment or release. With the available roster spot, the Twins promoted Alan Busenitz to the 25-man roster for the first time.

—

Pressly pitched his way into the minor leagues earlier this season, with an ERA over 9.00. But then he posted good numbers in a handful of minor league appearances and was brought back to the big leagues as a result of some roster shuffling.

But turnabout is fair play, and Pressly was optioned to Triple-A Rochester after two decent outings Minnesota. He threw 24 pitches in Friday’s game and was unlikely to be available Saturday for Minnesota’s doubleheader with the Indians. And he has a minor league option left, which made him the choice for the Twins when the need for a roster spot arose.

Pressly probably pitched well enough to stay with the Twins. And he’s got better raw stuff than anyone in the team’s bullpen. But on a club that’s trying to squeeze every ounce of value out of each roster spot every game, Pressly’s on his way to the minors again. The Twins will continue to look for answers on their pitching staff, and roster shuffling for fresh arms seems likely to keep up throughout the summer.