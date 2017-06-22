Why are the Twins so much worse when they play at home?

MINNEAPOLIS – The Twins were 36-33 entering play Thursday, and one unexplained and persistent theme with the 2017 club is that it dominates teams on the road (20-9, .690 winning percentage) and can’t keep the party going at home (16-24, .400).

That’s a big gap. Why can’t the Twins play as well at home as they do on the road? If they could, they’d probably be in the driver’s seat in the American League Central right now. Of course, you could cut that both ways and say that if they played as poorly on the road as they do at Target Field they’d probably be in last place and looking toward spring training in 2018.

I don’t have a definitive answer for why it’s been so much worse in Minneapolis. But it’s clear it starts with pitching.

The Twins’ pitching staff at home is the worst in baseball. On the road, the staff is good enough to be in postseason contention.

I don’t know why that is. It’s just what the numbers say. Check out these extreme splits, which I pulled using the great splits tool at FanGraphs.com. I split the stats up and included their MLB ranking in parenthesis.

Twins 2017 pitching staff:

Home Road ERA 5.45 (30) 4.27 (12) Home Runs allowed 69 (30) 36 (4) Opponent AVG .279 (30) .234 (3) Opponent wOBA .353 (30) .308 (7) Strikeout rate 18.% (30) 17.6% (25) Walk rate 9.1% (24) 8.6% (11)

Source: FanGraphs.com

Other teams hit more home runs, score more runs, and become better hitters when they face the Twins at Target Field.

My first thought when this home-road disparity started to become a story was simple. Meh. Small sample size. Maybe some weird variance in the data that will even out by the end of the year.

But now I’m not so sure. We’re one week away from July and this extreme split continues to persist with the Twins’ pitching staff.

After I started to look into the wide gap and I settled on the pitching staff as the primary culprit, I thought it must be an unfavorable distribution of starts. Maybe Ervin Santana and J.O. Berrios were getting their work in on the road, while the Twins turned things over to the revolving door and back-end staff fillers at Target Field.

Since Santana and Berrios have been the staff leaders – every other starter has an ERA north of 5.00 – let’s draw the line after those two. Together, they account for 13 of the Twins’ 40 starts at home (32.5%). And they’ve started 10 of the team’s 29 road games (34.5%). On the road, the other starts have gone to Hector Santiago (5), who had a great start to the season for Minnesota; Kyle Gibson (5); Phil Hughes (5); Adalberto Mejia (3); and Nik Turley (1).

So it could be that, but it seems unlikely. I guess it depends what you think about the relative chance each of those back-end starters gives his team to win, because I think there is a drop-off to guys like Adam Wilk and Nick Tepesch. Still, it’s not like the others on that list have been awesome for the Twins this season.

The next thought is that maybe a series like when the Houston Astros came to Target Field are heavily skewing the numbers. Houston scored 40 runs in 3 games. But even if you completely ignore that ugly series for the Twins, the pitching staff has still surrendered 202 runs at home, which would rank 28th in baseball instead of 30th.

There’s one last thing I’ve considered before I just throw my arms up and admit that I don’t know what’s going on.

Pressure.

Maybe the Twins – a particularly young team – have continued to hear the drumbeat about how they can’t win at home, and as a natural reaction that, they’ve dialed up the pressure to the point where it’s negatively impacting their performance.

Framed another way: Are they playing worse because they have a bad home record? Or do they have a bad home record because they haven’t played well?

It’s sort of a chicken-and-egg scenario for manager Paul Molitor’s bunch. Molitor said he thinks the media’s magnification of the story might be having an influence on it right now. Players read stories or get asked questions about the surprising disparity. They internalize it. Maybe they carry it with them onto the mound.

I don’t know if that’s why. Even if it is a real factor, it’s probably only a part of the equation.

All I know is that I’d expected the home-road split to start to even out by now. It hasn’t. At Target Field, the Twins own the worst pitching staff in baseball. That’d be tough to take if you were a Twins fan. But there’s some solace – or maybe deeper frustration? – in the knowledge that when they go on the road, they’re actually a lot better.