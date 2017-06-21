Twins to play two “home games” against Cleveland in Puerto Rico next April

The Twins will play games in San Juan, Puerto Rico, for the first time next season.

It was announced Wednesday that the Twins will play the Cleveland in a two-game series at Hiram Bithorn Stadium on April 17 and 18. This also will mark the first time Cleveland has played in Puerto Rico.

The two games will serve as Twins home games and will be the first regular-season games played in Puerto Rico since the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins held a three-game series at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in June 2010.

“It’s not about me as much as it is an opportunity for the Twins organization to be a part of some of the things MLB is trying to do internationally to expand our game,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “It seems to be a really good fit, at least given current rosters of both Cleveland and ourselves, of players that will have an opportunity to represent Puerto Rico and go down there and wear a Twins uniform and certainly be proud of playing in their home country in a major league game.

“Logistics, there’s things to work out I’m sure with our ticket holders here and it being two home games. But we joked about it on the pregame show. We think the weather probably will be better in Puerto Rico than here in April so it will be an exciting trip for all those who get to take part.”

MLB also held regular season games in San Juan in 2001, when the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays opened the regular season, and in 2003 and 2004, when the Montreal Expos played a portion of their home schedule at Hiram Bithorn Stadium.