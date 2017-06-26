VIDEO: Twins top draft pick Royce Lewis swings for the fences in his first game as a pro

The Twins top draft pick Royce Lewis got off to a hot start in his professional baseball career.

Lewis, who recently turned 18 years old and until very recently was playing high school baseball in California, apparently didn’t have any problem with his initial adjustment to the pro game.

The youngster went 2-for-4 with a home run in his debut with the Gulf Coast League Twins. Lewis batted second for the GCL Twins, and his long ball came in his first plate appearances in pro ball.

Here’s a video: