Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: Berrios’ strikeout pitches, Buxton is OK, Escobar’s opportunity

MINNEAPOLIS – The Twins got another strong pitching performance from J.O. Berrios and used that to earn a series split with the Mariners.

This column presents 5 thoughts from Thursday’s game:

1. Berrios was good for 8 innings, and he’s got a couple strikeout pitches that play off each other.

On Thursday, he elevated fastballs for Strike 3, and also used his nice breaking ball to get a couple strikeouts. In the past, I’ve been most curious with his 2-seamer because of the movement he gets with that pitch, but it seems anecdotally at least that he’s reigned in that movement in favor of more control. Berrios is so fascinating because he pairs his mid-90’s heat with two other pitches – and changeup and a breaking ball – that I think can be valuable for him.

On Thursday, Berrios got six strikeouts, including 3 with his curve and 3 on fastballs. He got Nelson Cruz and Mitch Haniger on one of each. I asked his catcher about the variety of weapons.

“That’s the name of the game,” Chris Gimenez said. “You either play east-to-west, or you play north-to-south. And he’s got the stuff to be able to go all four directions. Today was one of those games where we felt like we could really take advantage of those high pitches.”

That was because the Twins felt they could capitalize on Mariners hitters who like to climb the ladder. And it worked. But the interesting thing to me is that Berrios should be able to replicate that success because of the different movement he gets. His 2-seamer runs in on righties, while his breaking ball will go the other way. And depending on how he throws it, he can even get different movement on his curve.

“It’s an absolute weapon,” Gimenez said. “That’s one of the better curveball-sliders I’ve even seen in my career. That’s a wipeout pitch, that’s a strikeout pitch. He can flip it in there [for a strike] when he wants to, but when he really wants to wrench on it, he can let it eat. It’s very deceptive. It does not have a bend to it. You really can’t – unless you’re looking for it – you really can’t defend against it [as a hitter]. Because he can shape it differently, too, which is a little uncommon.

“He has one that’s a little bit more side-to-side, but a little bit more of the power breaking ball is top to bottom,” Gimenez said. He added that if Berrios’ mechanics get off a tad, the breaking ball will run more horizontally than vertically, “but both of those play very, very well,” he said.

2. Eduardo Escobar is making the most of his opportunity.

Escobar has won and lost the starting shortstop job a couple times over the past few years. He no longer looks like a shortstop of the future, in an organization which you could name about 5 guys more likely to hold that title.

He’s been great this month, though, and he took full advantage of the time he got when Jorge Polanco was away from the team. Escobar went 3-for-4 on Thursday, and is now 18-for-31 with 2 home runs, 8 RBIs, one walk and a strikeout since June 4.

Miguel Sano is going to play almost all the time at third base. Robbie Grossman is a qualified DH. Brian Dozier is not going anywhere at second base. I’m not sure how long this Escobar hot streak will last, but I do wonder whether manager Paul Molitor will continue to let it ride and find a semi-regular spot in the lineup for Escobar. Polanco’s bat has cooled off, so maybe Escobar is playing himself into a time share of some kind at shortstop.

3. Chris Gimenez had the first multi-homer game of his career.

He’s a fun player, because he’s going to be the answer of a lot of trivia questions if he keeps getting into games as a mop-up reliever. He’s done that 5 times already this year.

Here’s the unofficial leaderboard of pitchers hitting home runs:

Unofficial pitcher home run leaderboard: Gimenez – 3

Bumgarner – 2

Wainwright – 2

Strasburg – 1

Stroman – 1

Lorenzen – 1

Freeland – 1 https://t.co/CsBOEJ6ikK — Derek Wetmore (@DerekWetmore) June 15, 2017

4. The Twins got a couple gifts.

One of them scored one did not. Brian Dozier lifted a ball toward the right-field wall in the first inning, and Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger must have lost it in the sun, because he didn’t catch a catchable ball.

Dozier coasted into second base, and scored when his buddy Escobar hit a ball over the fence to stake the Twins to a 2-0 lead.

Later in the game, Kennys Vargas had the good fortune of earning a double in the box score, when the Mariners lost a ball in the sun in the shallow outfield during the 7th inning. Unlike Dozier, Vargas was stranded out there. Neither was the difference in the game.

5. Byron Buxton says he’s OK after a violent collision with the center field wall in the 7th inning.

Kyle Seager smoked a ball to the outfield wall and Buxton raced back to try to catch it. He didn’t make the grab, but he did crumple into the wall at a high speed, which knocked his hat off and looked pretty bad from my vantage point in the press box. Buxton popped up to his feet almost immediately, and that was perhaps the biggest surprise of the afternoon for me personally.

Buxton was fine, he said, and answered reporter’s questions after the game. He didn’t have to be pulled from the game and appears no worse for the wear.

His teammate Eddie Rosario asked Buxton in the moments after the crash if he was all right, apparently concerned. But when Buxton said he was fine, Rosario chirped back that next time he’d better catch it.

Thinking about that moment after the Twins won, Buxton was able to laugh about that line.

“I knew it was coming,” he said with a smile. “I’d do him the same way.”

Like baseball? Find Derek on Facebook.